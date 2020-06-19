412 Hamilton Pl

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher parking

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking internet access

412 Hamilton Place Available 08/28/20 SEPTEMBER LEASE:Beautiful 4 bedroom, 2 full bath, 2-story, unfurnished house wonderfully located between campus and Main St. Hardwood floors throughout, fascinating woodwork and trim throughout the first floor, spacious kitchen with dishwasher, updated tiled bathrooms, unfinished basement with free laundry, and a large covered front porch. Parking behind the house with enough FREE parking for at least 4 cars.

Tenants pay all utilities.

Estimated monthly Heat & Electric: $265.

Estimated Quarterly Water per City: $400

Max. 4 unrelated people



No Pets Allowed



