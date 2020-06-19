All apartments in Ann Arbor
Last updated May 2 2020 at 9:44 AM

412 Hamilton Pl

412 Hamilton Place · (734) 662-8832
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

412 Hamilton Place, Ann Arbor, MI 48104
Germantown

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 412 Hamilton Place · Avail. Aug 28

$4,200

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1422 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
internet access
412 Hamilton Place Available 08/28/20 SEPTEMBER LEASE:Beautiful 4 bedroom, 2 full bath, 2-story, unfurnished house wonderfully located between campus and Main St. Hardwood floors throughout, fascinating woodwork and trim throughout the first floor, spacious kitchen with dishwasher, updated tiled bathrooms, unfinished basement with free laundry, and a large covered front porch. Parking behind the house with enough FREE parking for at least 4 cars.
Tenants pay all utilities.
Estimated monthly Heat & Electric: $265.
Estimated Quarterly Water per City: $400
Max. 4 unrelated people

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE72813)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 412 Hamilton Pl have any available units?
412 Hamilton Pl has a unit available for $4,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Ann Arbor, MI?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Ann Arbor Rent Report.
What amenities does 412 Hamilton Pl have?
Some of 412 Hamilton Pl's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 412 Hamilton Pl currently offering any rent specials?
412 Hamilton Pl isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 412 Hamilton Pl pet-friendly?
No, 412 Hamilton Pl is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Ann Arbor.
Does 412 Hamilton Pl offer parking?
Yes, 412 Hamilton Pl does offer parking.
Does 412 Hamilton Pl have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 412 Hamilton Pl offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 412 Hamilton Pl have a pool?
No, 412 Hamilton Pl does not have a pool.
Does 412 Hamilton Pl have accessible units?
No, 412 Hamilton Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 412 Hamilton Pl have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 412 Hamilton Pl has units with dishwashers.
