3272 S Alpine Drive

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool

Rare Alpine Condo/Townhome available for lease in Ann Arbor. Wonderful two master bedroom en-suites with private baths & a half bath condo main floor. Nice sized living room and dining area appointed with real wood floors. Separate kitchen with large sunny window, area for cozy cafe table. Rear sliding door takes you to a new low maintenance Trex deck to enjoy your morning coffee. Two convenient covered parking spots out of your sliding door. Finished lower level for an added 600 square feet of living space. Separate laundry room. Bus stop is just outside the complex and of course the reasonably priced Georgetown Country Club with golf and pool, is just out your front door. Freshly painted. Two minute drive to Briarwood Mall, 8 minutes to University of Michigan and all area freeways. Non smoking, No Pets. 12 month lease only! Application attached!