Last updated June 9 2020 at 10:09 PM

3272 S Alpine Drive

3272 Alpine Dr · (734) 604-4426
Location

3272 Alpine Dr, Ann Arbor, MI 48108
Clinton-George

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,650

2 Bed · 3 Bath · 1280 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
pool
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
Rare Alpine Condo/Townhome available for lease in Ann Arbor. Wonderful two master bedroom en-suites with private baths & a half bath condo main floor. Nice sized living room and dining area appointed with real wood floors. Separate kitchen with large sunny window, area for cozy cafe table. Rear sliding door takes you to a new low maintenance Trex deck to enjoy your morning coffee. Two convenient covered parking spots out of your sliding door. Finished lower level for an added 600 square feet of living space. Separate laundry room. Bus stop is just outside the complex and of course the reasonably priced Georgetown Country Club with golf and pool, is just out your front door. Freshly painted. Two minute drive to Briarwood Mall, 8 minutes to University of Michigan and all area freeways. Non smoking, No Pets. 12 month lease only! Application attached!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3272 S Alpine Drive have any available units?
3272 S Alpine Drive has a unit available for $1,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Ann Arbor, MI?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Ann Arbor Rent Report.
What amenities does 3272 S Alpine Drive have?
Some of 3272 S Alpine Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3272 S Alpine Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3272 S Alpine Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3272 S Alpine Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3272 S Alpine Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Ann Arbor.
Does 3272 S Alpine Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3272 S Alpine Drive does offer parking.
Does 3272 S Alpine Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3272 S Alpine Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3272 S Alpine Drive have a pool?
Yes, 3272 S Alpine Drive has a pool.
Does 3272 S Alpine Drive have accessible units?
No, 3272 S Alpine Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3272 S Alpine Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3272 S Alpine Drive has units with dishwashers.
