3134 Asher Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

This 3-story Berkshire Creek condo has an ideal central location and is rated very bikeable by WalkScore.com! Easy walk to Walgreens, Whole Foods, and more. This contemporary unit features a bright and spacious floor plan with the kitchen opening to the expansive combination dining/living room with vaulted ceilings and gas fireplace. Watch the sunrise or enjoy morning coffee on the SE-facing deck with access from the living room. The condo features two bedrooms and two full bathrooms on one level, including the master suite with professionally organized walk-in closet and bathroom with dual vanity, garden tub, and separate shower. A built-in office space is ideal for those working from home, or turn the third-floor bonus room/third bedroom into your private workspace. Over 2000 sqft of living space with a new furnace and new microwave! Tandem, 2-car attached garage with plenty of additional parking. Easy access to UM Main and Medical Campuses, downtown Ann Arbor, and freeways for longer commutes. Don't miss the virtual tour by clicking https://www.dropbox.com/s/xwyczt9hw1cdps4/200518%2011.30am%20Milshteyn%203134%20Asher%20Road%20Home%20Walkt_Unbranded.mov?dl=0