Last updated June 11 2020 at 9:28 PM

3134 Asher Road

3134 Asher Road · (734) 417-3560
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3134 Asher Road, Ann Arbor, MI 48104
Allen

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,450

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2172 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This 3-story Berkshire Creek condo has an ideal central location and is rated very bikeable by WalkScore.com! Easy walk to Walgreens, Whole Foods, and more. This contemporary unit features a bright and spacious floor plan with the kitchen opening to the expansive combination dining/living room with vaulted ceilings and gas fireplace. Watch the sunrise or enjoy morning coffee on the SE-facing deck with access from the living room. The condo features two bedrooms and two full bathrooms on one level, including the master suite with professionally organized walk-in closet and bathroom with dual vanity, garden tub, and separate shower. A built-in office space is ideal for those working from home, or turn the third-floor bonus room/third bedroom into your private workspace. Over 2000 sqft of living space with a new furnace and new microwave! Tandem, 2-car attached garage with plenty of additional parking. Easy access to UM Main and Medical Campuses, downtown Ann Arbor, and freeways for longer commutes. Don't miss the virtual tour by clicking https://www.dropbox.com/s/xwyczt9hw1cdps4/200518%2011.30am%20Milshteyn%203134%20Asher%20Road%20Home%20Walkt_Unbranded.mov?dl=0

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3134 Asher Road have any available units?
3134 Asher Road has a unit available for $2,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Ann Arbor, MI?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Ann Arbor Rent Report.
What amenities does 3134 Asher Road have?
Some of 3134 Asher Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3134 Asher Road currently offering any rent specials?
3134 Asher Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3134 Asher Road pet-friendly?
No, 3134 Asher Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Ann Arbor.
Does 3134 Asher Road offer parking?
Yes, 3134 Asher Road does offer parking.
Does 3134 Asher Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3134 Asher Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3134 Asher Road have a pool?
No, 3134 Asher Road does not have a pool.
Does 3134 Asher Road have accessible units?
No, 3134 Asher Road does not have accessible units.
Does 3134 Asher Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3134 Asher Road has units with dishwashers.
