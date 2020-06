Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher recently renovated bbq/grill courtyard

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities courtyard bbq/grill

Great location centrally located in the city and just minutes from Campus. This Ranch home boasts 4 bedrooms and 1 full bath, beautifully updated galley kitchen with chic metal cabinets and butcher block counter tops. Large backyard completely fenced with courtyard tiled patio ~ great for summer bbq'ing and entertaining. This home is close to all conveniences, bus line and highways. Ready for immediate occupancy. Applicants can apply online at http://howardhannamichigan.propertyware.com/rental_application.html ** $30 non-refundable application fee per adult.