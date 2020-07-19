All apartments in Woodlawn
Last updated February 5 2020 at 11:40 PM

6411 Jonas Way

6411 Jonas Way · No Longer Available
Location

6411 Jonas Way, Woodlawn, MD 21207

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
**JUST REDUCED: LEASE TODAY FOR $1599 PER MONTH!**

Beautiful townhome located in a friendly neighborhood available for immediate occupancy! With close access to multiple highways and route 40 leaves you close to restaurants, shopping, grocers, and more so you can spend less time driving and more time living. Enjoy the outdoor for relaxation after a long day of work or cozy up by the fireplace in the basement on a cool night. The kitchen comes equipped with all needed appliances allowing you to put your secret recipes to work right away. The end-unit provides you with more yard space than your neighbors ideal for kids and pets to play year round. Take in all this home has to offer, call today to schedule your showing! Cleaning to be done prior to move in.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6411 Jonas Way have any available units?
6411 Jonas Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Woodlawn, MD.
Is 6411 Jonas Way currently offering any rent specials?
6411 Jonas Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6411 Jonas Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 6411 Jonas Way is pet friendly.
Does 6411 Jonas Way offer parking?
No, 6411 Jonas Way does not offer parking.
Does 6411 Jonas Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6411 Jonas Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6411 Jonas Way have a pool?
No, 6411 Jonas Way does not have a pool.
Does 6411 Jonas Way have accessible units?
No, 6411 Jonas Way does not have accessible units.
Does 6411 Jonas Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 6411 Jonas Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6411 Jonas Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 6411 Jonas Way does not have units with air conditioning.
