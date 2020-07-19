6411 Jonas Way

Amenities

**JUST REDUCED: LEASE TODAY FOR $1599 PER MONTH!**



Beautiful townhome located in a friendly neighborhood available for immediate occupancy! With close access to multiple highways and route 40 leaves you close to restaurants, shopping, grocers, and more so you can spend less time driving and more time living. Enjoy the outdoor for relaxation after a long day of work or cozy up by the fireplace in the basement on a cool night. The kitchen comes equipped with all needed appliances allowing you to put your secret recipes to work right away. The end-unit provides you with more yard space than your neighbors ideal for kids and pets to play year round. Take in all this home has to offer, call today to schedule your showing! Cleaning to be done prior to move in.