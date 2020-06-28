Amenities

13 Tallow Ct. Available 04/17/20 Gorgeous Townhome Located in Candlewood Condo Community- Windsor Mill, MD. - Beautiful home available for Move in on April 17, 2020! This unit is situated close to I-695, local shopping venues, restaurant and Government Administrative Buildings. Features stainless steel appliances, laminate flooring, extra storage and water is included! Contact us know to set an appointment as you surely do not want to miss this!



Showings starting 4/1/2020



*One Year Lease Required.

*$35 application fee per occupant, 18 years old and over

*Background & credit check required.

*Voucher Holders are welcome to apply

*Available for move-in April 17th, 2020



No Pets Allowed



