All apartments in Woodlawn
Find more places like 13 Tallow Ct..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Woodlawn, MD
/
13 Tallow Ct.
Last updated April 4 2020 at 4:57 AM

13 Tallow Ct.

13 Tallow Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

13 Tallow Court, Woodlawn, MD 21244

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
stainless steel
air conditioning
extra storage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
13 Tallow Ct. Available 04/17/20 Gorgeous Townhome Located in Candlewood Condo Community- Windsor Mill, MD. - Beautiful home available for Move in on April 17, 2020! This unit is situated close to I-695, local shopping venues, restaurant and Government Administrative Buildings. Features stainless steel appliances, laminate flooring, extra storage and water is included! Contact us know to set an appointment as you surely do not want to miss this!

Showings starting 4/1/2020

*One Year Lease Required.
*$35 application fee per occupant, 18 years old and over
*Background & credit check required.
*Voucher Holders are welcome to apply
*Available for move-in April 17th, 2020

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3793172)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13 Tallow Ct. have any available units?
13 Tallow Ct. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Woodlawn, MD.
What amenities does 13 Tallow Ct. have?
Some of 13 Tallow Ct.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13 Tallow Ct. currently offering any rent specials?
13 Tallow Ct. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13 Tallow Ct. pet-friendly?
No, 13 Tallow Ct. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Woodlawn.
Does 13 Tallow Ct. offer parking?
No, 13 Tallow Ct. does not offer parking.
Does 13 Tallow Ct. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13 Tallow Ct. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13 Tallow Ct. have a pool?
No, 13 Tallow Ct. does not have a pool.
Does 13 Tallow Ct. have accessible units?
No, 13 Tallow Ct. does not have accessible units.
Does 13 Tallow Ct. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13 Tallow Ct. has units with dishwashers.
Does 13 Tallow Ct. have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 13 Tallow Ct. has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Strawberry Hill
1546 Ingleside Ave
Woodlawn, MD 21207
Edmondson Park
1661 Forest Park Avenue
Woodlawn, MD 21207
Tuscany Woods
7106 Rolling Bend Rd
Woodlawn, MD 21244
Tuscany Gardens
1606 Cantwell Rd
Woodlawn, MD 21244
Security Park
7507 Fairbrook Rd
Woodlawn, MD 21244

Similar Pages

Woodlawn 1 BedroomsWoodlawn 2 Bedrooms
Woodlawn Apartments with BalconyWoodlawn Apartments with Parking
Woodlawn Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCBaltimore, MDColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MDRockville, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDTowson, MDNorth Bethesda, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MD
Essex, MDCockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MDOdenton, MDCatonsville, MDMilford Mill, MDLochearn, MDArbutus, MDRandallstown, MDPikesville, MD
Lansdowne, MDIlchester, MDLinthicum, MDElkridge, MDEldersburg, MDBrooklyn Park, MDMays Chapel, MDFerndale, MDReisterstown, MDJessup, MDLutherville, MDSevern, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Towson UniversityBaltimore City Community College
University of BaltimoreCoppin State University
Goucher College