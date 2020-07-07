All apartments in Woodlawn
Find more places like 1100 LISADALE CIRCLE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Woodlawn, MD
/
1100 LISADALE CIRCLE
Last updated May 29 2020 at 11:07 AM

1100 LISADALE CIRCLE

1100 Lisadale Circle · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Woodlawn
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1100 Lisadale Circle, Woodlawn, MD 21228

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1100 LISADALE CIRCLE have any available units?
1100 LISADALE CIRCLE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Woodlawn, MD.
Is 1100 LISADALE CIRCLE currently offering any rent specials?
1100 LISADALE CIRCLE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1100 LISADALE CIRCLE pet-friendly?
No, 1100 LISADALE CIRCLE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Woodlawn.
Does 1100 LISADALE CIRCLE offer parking?
No, 1100 LISADALE CIRCLE does not offer parking.
Does 1100 LISADALE CIRCLE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1100 LISADALE CIRCLE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1100 LISADALE CIRCLE have a pool?
No, 1100 LISADALE CIRCLE does not have a pool.
Does 1100 LISADALE CIRCLE have accessible units?
No, 1100 LISADALE CIRCLE does not have accessible units.
Does 1100 LISADALE CIRCLE have units with dishwashers?
No, 1100 LISADALE CIRCLE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1100 LISADALE CIRCLE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1100 LISADALE CIRCLE does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Strawberry Hill
1546 Ingleside Ave
Woodlawn, MD 21207
Tuscany Gardens
1606 Cantwell Rd
Woodlawn, MD 21244
Tuscany Woods
7106 Rolling Bend Rd
Woodlawn, MD 21244
Security Park
7507 Fairbrook Rd
Woodlawn, MD 21244

Similar Pages

Woodlawn 1 BedroomsWoodlawn 2 Bedrooms
Woodlawn Apartments with BalconyWoodlawn Apartments with Parking
Woodlawn Pet Friendly PlacesAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCBaltimore, MDColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MDRockville, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDTowson, MDNorth Bethesda, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MD
Essex, MDCockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MDOdenton, MDCatonsville, MDMilford Mill, MDLochearn, MDArbutus, MDRandallstown, MDPikesville, MD
Lansdowne, MDIlchester, MDLinthicum, MDElkridge, MDEldersburg, MDBrooklyn Park, MDMays Chapel, MDFerndale, MDReisterstown, MDJessup, MDLutherville, MDSevern, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Towson UniversityBaltimore City Community College
University of BaltimoreCoppin State University
Goucher College