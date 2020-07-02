All apartments in White Marsh
11 Ayr Ct
Last updated December 17 2019 at 11:07 AM

11 Ayr Ct

11 Ayr Court · No Longer Available
Location

11 Ayr Court, White Marsh, MD 21236

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
hot tub
pet friendly
Beautiful 4 bedroom split-level single-family home only minutes from I-95, White Marsh Mall, and Honeygo Run Park in Nottingham! Expansive interior benefits from hardwood flooring and neutral color scheme throughout the open living and dining space. Modern kitchen comes well-equipped with stainless steel appliances, generous cabinet storage, and granite countertops all leading to a large rear deck and fenced yard perfect for entertaining a crowd! Comfortable bedrooms share a full spa bath featuring custom tile and oversized shower. Lower level walkout boasts tons of added living space with a cozy brick fireplace, full bath with shower, and bonus den or 4th bedroom. Full-size washer and dryer included!

Small pets welcome with additional deposit!
Proof of renters insurance required.
Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.

Call or text Eric at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 410.440.8284 or email ebrecka@baymgmtgroup.com

Baltimore Property Management Company ~ www.baymgmtgroup.com

(RLNE5202207)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

