in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed hot tub pet friendly

Beautiful 4 bedroom split-level single-family home only minutes from I-95, White Marsh Mall, and Honeygo Run Park in Nottingham! Expansive interior benefits from hardwood flooring and neutral color scheme throughout the open living and dining space. Modern kitchen comes well-equipped with stainless steel appliances, generous cabinet storage, and granite countertops all leading to a large rear deck and fenced yard perfect for entertaining a crowd! Comfortable bedrooms share a full spa bath featuring custom tile and oversized shower. Lower level walkout boasts tons of added living space with a cozy brick fireplace, full bath with shower, and bonus den or 4th bedroom. Full-size washer and dryer included!



Small pets welcome with additional deposit!

Proof of renters insurance required.

Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.



Call or text Eric at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 410.440.8284 or email ebrecka@baymgmtgroup.com



Baltimore Property Management Company ~ www.baymgmtgroup.com



