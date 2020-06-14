132 Apartments for rent in White Marsh, MD with garage
How many cities do you know that started out as a community planned by government and businesses? Probably not too many. But that is just how the small coastal town of White Marsh, Maryland started! The land that is now White Marsh was originally owned by a family business until the 1960s when developers decided that they would build what would be an ideal town for businesses and residents. It was officially designated a town center in 1979 and has grown from that point to where it is today.
You'd have to say that planners have done a pretty good job, since the population is now at about 9,500, covering a little over five square miles. Apartment hunters looking for premier apartments and house rentals in White Marsh are bound to find success in finding places to fit their needs. Since it's anchored by Baltimore, which is 13 miles to the Southwest, there is more than enough activity in the city to give renters a taste of a major metro area. I-95, which comes from both Washington, DC and Baltimore, runs right through the town. See more
White Marsh apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.
Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.
It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.
Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.