apartments with washer dryer
387 Apartments for rent in White Marsh, MD with washer-dryer
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
19 Units Available
Crossings at White Marsh
1 Lincoln Woods Way, White Marsh, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,300
664 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
912 sqft
Near the intersection of Honeygo and White Marsh, the property is just minutes from White Marsh Mall and Gunpowder Falls State Park. Comfortable, carpeted units with fully equipped kitchens and walk-in closets.
Last updated July 11 at 12:41am
307 Units Available
Avenue Grand
8085 Sandpiper Circle, White Marsh, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,625
841 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,945
1075 sqft
Smart, Stylish & Exclusively Grand. We are proud to welcome you to Avenue Grand; the first and only truly walkable apartment community to entertainment and nightlife in White Marsh, Maryland.
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
3 Units Available
Dunfield Apartments & Townhomes
55 Insley Way, White Marsh, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,179
630 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Great location near the Baltimore Beltway, Towson University, IDEA, and the U.S. Army National Guard Base. Interior features include plush carpeting, upgraded window coverings, and well-equipped kitchens.
Last updated July 11 at 12:31am
24 Units Available
Eagles Walk
7500 Eagle Walk Ct, White Marsh, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$986
587 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,089
853 sqft
Units have new appliances, patio or balcony, and air conditioning. Pets welcome. Car wash area and on-site laundry for tenants to use. Convenient location near shopping, dining and entertainment.
Last updated July 11 at 01:57am
1 Unit Available
5111 CLIFFORD ROAD
5111 Clifford Road, White Marsh, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
820 sqft
Beautiful single home with 3 bedroom and 2 full baths. House has refrigerator, building in Microwave, Washer, Dryer, Dining Table Sets, Sofa, Brand New Carpet, and Laminate Floor. House has three parking spaces, and a backyard deck.
Results within 1 mile of White Marsh
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
24 Units Available
The Pointe at White Marsh
8501 Walther Blvd, Carney, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,123
644 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,209
900 sqft
Fantastic upgrades in this newly renovated community including energy-efficient windows, updated bathrooms and beautiful balconies. On-site amenities include a clubhouse, pool and fitness center. Dog park and playscape available.
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
10 Units Available
The Apartments at Canterbury
9206 Oswald Way, Rosedale, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,120
963 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,681
1210 sqft
Award-winning apartment complex on landscaped grounds close to White Marsh Mall and Honeygo Regional Park. Apartments feature thermal pane windows, fully-equipped kitchens and ceramic tile baths. Residents can make online rent payments and service requests.
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
19 Units Available
The Apartments at Cambridge Court
386 Attenborough Dr, Rosedale, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,258
742 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,458
996 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,769
1148 sqft
Fully equipped kitchens, full-sized washers and dryers, large closets and extra storage space. Fireplace in each unit and private patio or balcony. Volleyball court, clubhouse, pool, playground and gym. Pet friendly.
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
8 Units Available
Southfield Apartments
4335 Bedrock Cir, Perry Hall, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,510
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,335
925 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This beautiful community is just a few minutes from White Marsh Mall and Nottingham Commons. Amenities include garage parking, swimming pool and a 24-hour fitness center. Apartments have stainless steel appliances and wood-burning fireplaces.
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
5 Units Available
Spring Hill Apartments And Townhomes
11 Springtowne Cir, Perry Hall, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,088
633 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,297
963 sqft
Nice complex in Baltimore offering tennis court and swimming pool. Apartments feature large living and dining spaces, as well as in-unit laundry. Accessible to I-95 and I-695. Close to malls and restaurants, including Mission BBQ.
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
6 Units Available
Chapel Valley Townhomes
8 Chapel Towne Cir, Perry Hall, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,376
1172 sqft
Spacious townhomes boast exceptional efficiency. Located right by a bus stop, and near a grocery store and several restaurants. Eat-in kitchens have dishwashers, microwaves and garbage disposal.
Last updated January 2 at 10:30am
5 Units Available
Olde Forge
1 Olde Forge Ln, Perry Hall, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,373
1122 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,473
1441 sqft
Recently renovated townhomes are equipped with modern appliances and luxurious extras like a dishwasher and patio or balcony. Cats and dogs welcome; convenient parking and package receiving services for tenants.
Last updated January 2 at 10:30am
2 Units Available
Hallfield Apartments
1 Waldmann Mill Court, Perry Hall, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,149
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Conveniently located near shopping, dining and entertainment. Units have hardwood floors, walk-in closets and in-unit laundry. Property offers residents playground, clubhouse and gym. Pet-friendly community with dog park.
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
10 Duchess Court
10 Duchess Court, Rossville, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1116 sqft
10 Duchess Court Available 08/29/20 Spacious 3 Bedroom Townhome ~ Rosedale/Kings Court - Spacious 3 bedroom townhome in the Kings Court neighborhood of Rosedale boasts wood flooring throughout the main level.
Last updated July 10 at 02:00am
Contact for Availability
5406 KING ARTHUR CIRCLE
5406 King Arthur Circle, Rossville, MD
3 Bedrooms
Ask
** Just Listed!** Please Follow CDC and State of Md Guide lines when showing. No more than 3 people including agent in home at any time. Please limit touching where possible. Well Maintained, Freshly Painted, 3 BR.
Last updated July 11 at 01:57am
1 Unit Available
3 STEWARTON COURT
3 Stewarton Court, Carney, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1206 sqft
Welcome! Freshly painted with recent updates including new Vinyl flooring, wall to wall carpeting, and gas range/oven. Newer dishwasher, electric dryer, and hot water heater. Beautiful stone wall in living room and updated oak cabinets in kitchen.
Last updated July 11 at 01:57am
1 Unit Available
4 JULIET LANE
4 Juliet Lane, Perry Hall, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1022 sqft
Great location in Perry Hall, just off Belair Rd close to Honeygo, Safeway, DeSantis, Planet Fitness shopping centers. 2nd floor condo with 2 BR & 2BA. Secured entry, assigned parking next to building. All windows and balcony face trees.
Last updated January 1 at 12:50pm
1 Unit Available
5131 STRAWBRIDGE TERRACE
5131 Strawbridge Terrace, Baltimore County, MD
4 Bedrooms
$2,300
2056 sqft
Beautiful, Brick, Luxury Town home with Cathedral ceilings, hardwood floors throughout main level with balcony overlooking farm area. Two car garage with opener and many available spaces for guest parking.
Last updated July 11 at 01:57am
1 Unit Available
4212 GARLAND AVE
4212 Garland Avenue, Perry Hall, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
Spacious 4 Level Split! Main level offers spacious living and dining room with sliding glass door leading to the spacious deck, patio and AWESOME FENCED BACK YARD! Kitchen has GAS COOKING and a convenient side door off the driveway.
Results within 5 miles of White Marsh
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
15 Units Available
Doncaster Village
1 Dalmeny Ct, Carney, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,005
645 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
826 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,535
1029 sqft
A short walk from Cromwell Valley Park, these recently renovated apartments come with air conditioning, a full range of kitchen appliances and balcony. The community is pet friendly, and onsite amenities include pool and 24-hour maintenance.
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
13 Units Available
Kenilworth at Perring Park
8951 Waltham Woods Rd, Carney, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,225
774 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,305
982 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Near shopping and Harford Hills Elementary School. One- to three-bedroom apartment homes come with air conditioning, all appliances and patio or balcony. Community amenities include on-site laundry, gym, pool and clubhouse. Online portal for payments.
Last updated July 11 at 12:18am
5 Units Available
The Townhomes at River's Gate
43 Salix Ct, Middle River, MD
2 Bedrooms
$970
760 sqft
The Townhomes at River's Gate offers two bedroom townhomes nestled in the heart of Middle River. Enjoy the serenity of townhome living with private entrances and patios.
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
4 Units Available
Kingston Townhomes
736 W Kingsway Rd, Middle River, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,351
1100 sqft
Three-bedroom townhomes with sunny eat-in kitchens, separate utility rooms, front and rear entrances, and off-street parking. Adjacent to Kingston Park. Easy access to I-695, I-95 and US 40. Near local transit, shopping, dining and recreation.
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
12 Units Available
The Commons at White Marsh
9901 Langs Rd, Middle River, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,002
627 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,056
797 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,389
980 sqft
We are now accepting in-person tours by appointment only. Or, you can schedule a virtual tour and connect with a Leasing Specialist virtually via video, phone, or email. Live apartment video walk through tours available.
