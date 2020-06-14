324 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in White Marsh, MD
How many cities do you know that started out as a community planned by government and businesses? Probably not too many. But that is just how the small coastal town of White Marsh, Maryland started! The land that is now White Marsh was originally owned by a family business until the 1960s when developers decided that they would build what would be an ideal town for businesses and residents. It was officially designated a town center in 1979 and has grown from that point to where it is today.
You'd have to say that planners have done a pretty good job, since the population is now at about 9,500, covering a little over five square miles. Apartment hunters looking for premier apartments and house rentals in White Marsh are bound to find success in finding places to fit their needs. Since it's anchored by Baltimore, which is 13 miles to the Southwest, there is more than enough activity in the city to give renters a taste of a major metro area. I-95, which comes from both Washington, DC and Baltimore, runs right through the town. See more
Finding an apartment in White Marsh that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.
While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.
If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.