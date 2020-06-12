/
2 bed 2 bath apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:53 AM
187 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in White Marsh, MD
Crossings at White Marsh
1 Lincoln Woods Way, White Marsh, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,390
913 sqft
Near the intersection of Honeygo and White Marsh, the property is just minutes from White Marsh Mall and Gunpowder Falls State Park. Comfortable, carpeted units with fully equipped kitchens and walk-in closets.
Avenue Grand
8085 Sandpiper Circle, White Marsh, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,980
1075 sqft
Smart, Stylish & Exclusively Grand. We are proud to welcome you to Avenue Grand; the first and only truly walkable apartment community to entertainment and nightlife in White Marsh, Maryland.
Results within 1 mile of White Marsh
The Apartments at Cambridge Court
386 Attenborough Dr, Rosedale, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,499
996 sqft
Fully equipped kitchens, full-sized washers and dryers, large closets and extra storage space. Fireplace in each unit and private patio or balcony. Volleyball court, clubhouse, pool, playground and gym. Pet friendly.
Spring Hill Apartments And Townhomes
11 Springtowne Cir, Perry Hall, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,390
985 sqft
Nice complex in Baltimore offering tennis court and swimming pool. Apartments feature large living and dining spaces, as well as in-unit laundry. Accessible to I-95 and I-695. Close to malls and restaurants, including Mission BBQ.
Southfield Apartments
4335 Bedrock Cir, Perry Hall, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
925 sqft
This beautiful community is just a few minutes from White Marsh Mall and Nottingham Commons. Amenities include garage parking, swimming pool and a 24-hour fitness center. Apartments have stainless steel appliances and wood-burning fireplaces.
The Apartments at Canterbury
9206 Oswald Way, Rosedale, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,120
954 sqft
Award-winning apartment complex on landscaped grounds close to White Marsh Mall and Honeygo Regional Park. Apartments feature thermal pane windows, fully-equipped kitchens and ceramic tile baths. Residents can make online rent payments and service requests.
Chapel Valley Townhomes
8 Chapel Towne Cir, Perry Hall, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,410
1172 sqft
Spacious townhomes boast exceptional efficiency. Located right by a bus stop, and near a grocery store and several restaurants. Eat-in kitchens have dishwashers, microwaves and garbage disposal.
Chapel Manor
4217 Chapel Rd, Perry Hall, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,190
927 sqft
Chapel Manor Apartments is a hidden treasure with a country feel. This White Marsh community gives you lots of open space, with quaint farms nearby, but youre also so close to great dining and shopping.
4 JULIET LANE
4 Juliet Lane, Perry Hall, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1022 sqft
Available for June move in date. Great location in Perry Hall, just off Belair Rd close to Honeygo, Safeway, DeSantis, Planet Fitness shopping centers. 2nd floor condo with 2 BR & 2BA. Secured entry, assigned parking next to building.
3802 WEAN DR #F
3802 Wean Drive, Perry Hall, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
FRESHLY PAINTED, CARPETS PROFESSIONALLY CLEANED AND READY FOR MOVE IN. Beautiful Unit. Charming 2 Bedroom 2 Bath Condo with walkout to patio. Quaint and clean. High efficiency HVAC. End unit with views of open area from the patio.
Results within 5 miles of White Marsh
Arbors at Baltimore Crossroads
11550 Crossroads Cir, Baltimore, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,772
1168 sqft
Upscale apartments near I-95 and Baltimore County waterfront. Come with granite counter tops, hardwood floors, walk-in closets, stainless steel appliances. Pet-friendly, green, live/work/play community with dog park, clubhouse, community garden, fire pits, playground, and pool.
The Berkleigh
6221 Greenleigh Avenue, Baltimore, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,875
1275 sqft
Luxury apartments with granite countertops, separate dens, in-unit washers and dryers, and ceiling fans. Short commute to Baltimore or Annapolis, and close to Vincent Farm Elementary School.
Harford - Echodale - Perring Parkway
2425 E Northern Pkwy 1st Fl
2425 East Northern Parkway, Baltimore, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
Unit 1st Fl Available 07/05/20 Immaculate Energy Efficient Apartment - Property Id: 295875 Spacious 2 bedroom 2 full baths has central air, freshly painted, updated appliances, cable ready, individual washer/dryer and Hardwood floors throughout.
North Harford Road
6431 WALTHER AVENUE
6431 Walther Avenue, Baltimore, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
949 sqft
Well maintained two bedroom, one and a half baths. Unit is on the third floor. Open living space. Kitchen with table space. Enclosed balcony. Two larger bedrooms with closet space. Plenty of storage space. Freshly painted. Parking lot for the units.
2126 SUNNYTHORN ROAD
2126 Sunnythorn Road, Middle River, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,499
1542 sqft
**FREE RENT THROUGH 6/15!** Remaining June rent and security deposit due at lease signing. END OF GROUP 2 bedroom 1.
2636 PEARWOOD ROAD
2636 Pearwood Road, Carney, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1280 sqft
Owner Moved. Must Rent! You Will Love this House! Completely Renovated.
Harford - Echodale - Perring Parkway
7006 PARK DRIVE
7006 Park Drive, Baltimore, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1044 sqft
Come see this great cape cod style home! RECENTLY updated kitchen. The entire upper level is your master bedroom. Master bath is upgraded.
North Harford Road
6417 RIDGEVIEW AVENUE
6417 Ridgeview Avenue, Baltimore, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1200 sqft
Check out this 2 level 1200 square feet updated apartment , refinished hardwood floors, new carpet, huge eat in kitchen,laundry room with washer/dryer hook up, updated bathroom, new windows thru-out, nice yard back yard for entertaining.
Results within 10 miles of White Marsh
Mount Vernon
824 N Calvert
824 N Calvert St, Baltimore, MD
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1049 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 824 N Calvert in Baltimore. View photos, descriptions and more!
Charles Village
Wyman Towers
3100 Saint Paul St, Baltimore, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,525
775 sqft
Catch the energy of Charles Village in this building located at 3100 St. Paul Street. Its location is convenient to the southern portion of the JHU campus and nearby Union Memorial Hospital.
The Colony at Towson
1 Bonrock Ct, Towson, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,045
887 sqft
Spacious residences with in-unit laundry nook. Air conditioning, ceiling fans, carpet and hardwood flooring throughout, patio or balcony and garbage disposal. Pool, 24-hour gym, clubhouse, coffee bar and dog park.
Fells Point
The Eden
777 S Eden St, Baltimore, MD
2 Bedrooms
$2,347
1225 sqft
Stunning location right near the water in Fell's Point. Sleek, luxury design. On-site amenities include yoga, internet cafe, garages and gym. In-unit laundry, updated appliances and larger bedrooms. Coffee bar on-site.
Downtown Baltimore
Luminary at One Light
100 East Redwood St, Baltimore, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,899
1134 sqft
Live at Baltimore's best and brightest. Centrally located to the city's best dining, shopping and attractions, Luminary is quite possibly Baltimore's most walkable address.
Little Italy
Spinnaker Bay at Harbor East
707 President St, Baltimore, MD
2 Bedrooms
$2,107
1166 sqft
This new property provides views of the Inner Harbor and is near The Gallery Mall. Various amenities include doorman, valet, clubhouse, hot tub, coffee bar and much more. Units have hardwood flooring and in-unit laundry.
