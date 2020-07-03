All apartments in White Marsh
Dunfield Apartments & Townhomes
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:53 AM

Dunfield Apartments & Townhomes

55 Insley Way · (410) 849-6914
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Rent Special
Save $2400 Off Your Rent! Move in now and save $2400 off your rent on a 3 bedroom townhome! Restrictions apply. Limited time--so hurry and apply. Offer ends July 1st.
Location

55 Insley Way, White Marsh, MD 21236

Price and availability

VERIFIED 36 MIN AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit G036 · Avail. Aug 7

$1,179

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 630 sqft

Unit H010 · Avail. Aug 7

$1,179

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 630 sqft

Unit G040 · Avail. Aug 8

$1,386

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 630 sqft

3 Bedrooms

Unit B025 · Avail. Oct 2

$1,399

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 970 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Dunfield Apartments & Townhomes.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
24hr gym
parking
playground
bbq/grill
online portal
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Take a Virtual Tour Now!
PRIME LOCATION. Dunfield Townhomes are just moments from Baltimore Beltway, Nottingham, White Marsh, MD and Towson area. Morgan University, Towson University, John Hopkins, Perry Hall Schools, MedStar and U.S. Army National Guard Base are quick commutes. Indulge at Starbuck’s, Macy’s, IKEA, Aldo, H&M, P.F.Chang’s and more!

PERFECT LIFESTYLE. 5 Star Customer Service, Fitness Center, Programmable Thermostats, Full Size Washer & Dryer, Online Resident Payments & Work Orders. Check out our Dunfield Townhomes for rent in White Marsh, MD today.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $40 per applicant
Deposit: $250 - 2 months rent - based on credit
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit:
fee: $300 (1 pet), $500 (2 pets)
limit: 2
rent: $35/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds
Parking Details: Surface lot. Open Lot: Included in lease.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Dunfield Apartments & Townhomes have any available units?
Dunfield Apartments & Townhomes has 4 units available starting at $1,179 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Dunfield Apartments & Townhomes have?
Some of Dunfield Apartments & Townhomes's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Dunfield Apartments & Townhomes currently offering any rent specials?
Dunfield Apartments & Townhomes is offering the following rent specials: Save $2400 Off Your Rent! Move in now and save $2400 off your rent on a 3 bedroom townhome! Restrictions apply. Limited time--so hurry and apply. Offer ends July 1st.
Is Dunfield Apartments & Townhomes pet-friendly?
Yes, Dunfield Apartments & Townhomes is pet friendly.
Does Dunfield Apartments & Townhomes offer parking?
Yes, Dunfield Apartments & Townhomes offers parking.
Does Dunfield Apartments & Townhomes have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Dunfield Apartments & Townhomes offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Dunfield Apartments & Townhomes have a pool?
No, Dunfield Apartments & Townhomes does not have a pool.
Does Dunfield Apartments & Townhomes have accessible units?
No, Dunfield Apartments & Townhomes does not have accessible units.
Does Dunfield Apartments & Townhomes have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Dunfield Apartments & Townhomes has units with dishwashers.
Does Dunfield Apartments & Townhomes have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Dunfield Apartments & Townhomes has units with air conditioning.
