Last updated August 6 2019 at 10:57 AM

2802 Dawson Ave

2802 Dawson Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2802 Dawson Avenue, Wheaton, MD 20902
Wheaton-Glenmont

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
extra storage
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Memorable 4 BR/2BA Single Family in Silver Spring. This harmonious home has an open concept with gorgeous hardwood floors in the living room. The decorative fireplace, is idyllic as it helps to separate the kitchen. The kitchen is bright with amazing natural light, stainless steel appliances and great cabinet and counterspace. The separate dining room has great views of the backyard. Enjoy immediate access to the deck which leads to the fully fenced backyard and additional storage space. There are two bedrooms on this level, and a full bath. One of the bedrooms would be great as an office! The upper level features two bedrooms and have both have access to the fully updated hall bath!

Pets considered on a case by case basis with additional deposit.

Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.

Call or text Rachel at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 240.319.8938 or email rvigil@baymgmtgroup.com

https://www.baymgmtgroup.com/property-management-montgomery-county/

(RLNE5062185)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2802 Dawson Ave have any available units?
2802 Dawson Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Wheaton, MD.
What amenities does 2802 Dawson Ave have?
Some of 2802 Dawson Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2802 Dawson Ave currently offering any rent specials?
2802 Dawson Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2802 Dawson Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 2802 Dawson Ave is pet friendly.
Does 2802 Dawson Ave offer parking?
No, 2802 Dawson Ave does not offer parking.
Does 2802 Dawson Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2802 Dawson Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2802 Dawson Ave have a pool?
No, 2802 Dawson Ave does not have a pool.
Does 2802 Dawson Ave have accessible units?
No, 2802 Dawson Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 2802 Dawson Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 2802 Dawson Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2802 Dawson Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 2802 Dawson Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
