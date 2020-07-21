2802 Dawson Ave

Amenities

Memorable 4 BR/2BA Single Family in Silver Spring. This harmonious home has an open concept with gorgeous hardwood floors in the living room. The decorative fireplace, is idyllic as it helps to separate the kitchen. The kitchen is bright with amazing natural light, stainless steel appliances and great cabinet and counterspace. The separate dining room has great views of the backyard. Enjoy immediate access to the deck which leads to the fully fenced backyard and additional storage space. There are two bedrooms on this level, and a full bath. One of the bedrooms would be great as an office! The upper level features two bedrooms and have both have access to the fully updated hall bath!



Pets considered on a case by case basis with additional deposit.



Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.



Call or text Rachel at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 240.319.8938 or email rvigil@baymgmtgroup.com



https://www.baymgmtgroup.com/property-management-montgomery-county/



(RLNE5062185)