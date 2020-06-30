2621 Cory Ter

Amenities

Showings by Appointment ONLY: To schedule- Please visit www.boomtowninc.com to complete the New Resident Questionnaire. Get Qualified and Sign a Lease FAST!



REQUIREMENTS: $79,200 Annual Gross Household Income required with credit scores 600 and above. 12 Month lease minimum, longer term leases preferred. No history of Non-Payment Judgments or Evictions. First months Rent & Security Deposit ($2200) required at lease signing. No Pets Please. To schedule a showing please visit www.boomtowninc.com to complete the New Resident Questionnaire.



Charming SFH available Feb 14th! 4 Bed 3 Bath house has plenty of space to offer your family! Beautiful Bay Window in Living Room offers Plenty of Natural Light! Newer Carpet and neutral paint throughout the entire home! Open concept with updated Kitchen- Granite Counter Tops and Stainless-Steel Appliances. 3 Very Spacious Bedrooms on main level! Additional smaller bedroom in basement- Finished Basement with Additional living space! PLENTY of Storage space in utility room and under steps. Good Size Deck off back of the house overlooking Fenced-In yard. Very quiet street in a Family Friendly and Well-Established Neighborhood! Off-Street Parking in Driveway and on Street available too! Close to Georgia Ave. and Randolph Road- great for commuters! Plenty of shopping nearby. Showings by Appointment ONLY! To schedule a showing please visit www.boomtowninc.com to complete the New Resident Questionnaire.



No Pets Allowed



