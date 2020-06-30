Amenities

2420 Darrow St. Available 04/01/20 Beautifully Updated Silver Spring 3 Bedroom 1.5 Bath Rambler! - Welcome to your beautifully updated, spacious home located in Silver Spring minutes from either Forest Glen or Wheaton Metro, Costco, 24 hr Safeway and much more!



The home boasts refinished hardwood floors and fresh paint on the main level, as well as 3 bedrooms and 1 full bathroom. The kitchen has been appointed with sparkling new appliances.....and there is even a brand new deck off the back!



Downstairs you'll find a awesome family room, half bathroom, brand new washer and dryer, and tons of storage space.



Email Noah Trager (no phone calls, please) at Noah@StreamlineManagement.com to make an appointment to see your next home!



Lease Terms:



12-month minimum lease

Tenant responsible for all utilities

Tenant responsible for yard maintenance and gutter cleaning

No smoking inside of property

Pets considered on a case by case basis

Security deposit is one months rent



To Apply:



Please visit www.StreamlineManagement.com, click on the available rentals tab at the top of the page, click on the 'apply now' button next to this listing. Each adult applicant must fill out their own application and pay $50.00 application fee. Please be sure to upload a copy of your drivers license and last two pay stubs.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE3767429)