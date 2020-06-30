All apartments in Wheaton
Last updated March 5 2020 at 12:24 PM

2420 Darrow St.

2420 Darrow Street · No Longer Available
Location

2420 Darrow Street, Wheaton, MD 20902

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
2420 Darrow St. Available 04/01/20 Beautifully Updated Silver Spring 3 Bedroom 1.5 Bath Rambler! - Welcome to your beautifully updated, spacious home located in Silver Spring minutes from either Forest Glen or Wheaton Metro, Costco, 24 hr Safeway and much more!

The home boasts refinished hardwood floors and fresh paint on the main level, as well as 3 bedrooms and 1 full bathroom. The kitchen has been appointed with sparkling new appliances.....and there is even a brand new deck off the back!

Downstairs you'll find a awesome family room, half bathroom, brand new washer and dryer, and tons of storage space.

Email Noah Trager (no phone calls, please) at Noah@StreamlineManagement.com to make an appointment to see your next home!

Lease Terms:

12-month minimum lease
Tenant responsible for all utilities
Tenant responsible for yard maintenance and gutter cleaning
No smoking inside of property
Pets considered on a case by case basis
Security deposit is one months rent

To Apply:

Please visit www.StreamlineManagement.com, click on the available rentals tab at the top of the page, click on the 'apply now' button next to this listing. Each adult applicant must fill out their own application and pay $50.00 application fee. Please be sure to upload a copy of your drivers license and last two pay stubs.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE3767429)

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2420 Darrow St. have any available units?
2420 Darrow St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Wheaton, MD.
What amenities does 2420 Darrow St. have?
Some of 2420 Darrow St.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2420 Darrow St. currently offering any rent specials?
2420 Darrow St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2420 Darrow St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 2420 Darrow St. is pet friendly.
Does 2420 Darrow St. offer parking?
No, 2420 Darrow St. does not offer parking.
Does 2420 Darrow St. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2420 Darrow St. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2420 Darrow St. have a pool?
No, 2420 Darrow St. does not have a pool.
Does 2420 Darrow St. have accessible units?
No, 2420 Darrow St. does not have accessible units.
Does 2420 Darrow St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 2420 Darrow St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2420 Darrow St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 2420 Darrow St. does not have units with air conditioning.

