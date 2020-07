Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage game room

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters ice maker in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities game room parking garage

Beautiful Brownstone in the Heart of Silver Spring featuring 4 levels of living, 3 generous brs w/ individual full bas, 4th level game room, office exiting to rooftop deck-Kitchen with gas cooking, granite counter tops, secretarial desk, open floor plan, hw's and gas fp in lower level-Close to Metro, Shopping (Costco) and an array of Restaurants for good Eats! Close to Red Line (Wheaton Metro) and major highways.