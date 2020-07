Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly garage fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Large spacious townhouse in Westchester. Main level has living room, dining area, kitchen, and 1/2 bath2nd level has 2 bedrooms and 1 full bath3rd level has master bedroom and large master bathroomFinished walkout lower level with family room with fireplace and 1/2 bath.Large deck off kitchen1 car garage with driveway for 2 additional carsAvailable August 1st.Owner will consider a small pet with additional pet deposit. No smoking