1940 FLOWERING TREE TER

1940 Flowering Tree Terrace, Wheaton, MD 20902 Forest Estates
Wonderful end unit townhouse close to Georgia Avenue.Wood floors in living room and dining room. Kitchen and 1.2 bath on main floorGreat deck2 carpeted bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms upstairsCarpeted walk out lower level family room with fireplace and full bathroom. Extra room that can be used as an office or for storage.Close to Metro and bus lines.No pets and no smokers. Available July 1st.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.
