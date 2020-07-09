1940 FLOWERING TREE TER

Amenities

Wonderful end unit townhouse close to Georgia Avenue.Wood floors in living room and dining room. Kitchen and 1.2 bath on main floorGreat deck2 carpeted bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms upstairsCarpeted walk out lower level family room with fireplace and full bathroom. Extra room that can be used as an office or for storage.Close to Metro and bus lines.No pets and no smokers. Available July 1st.