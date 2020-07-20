1805 ARCOLA AVENUE

Amenities

Great Location! This beautifully freshly painted, remodeled Basement Apartment (1 bedroom and 1 Full Bath) is located conveniently from 270/495/ICC. Situated between Georgia and Colesville Roads. Steps from Metro Bus Stop and Wheaton Regional Park! Large Family/Living Room, Eat-In Kitchen equipped with Stainless Steel Appliances (Refrigerator, Oven Range, and Microwave) and a Newer Bathroom. Extra storage with Cedar Lined Closet. Close to highways, Metro, parks, shopping, and restaurants. Separate Entrance - Front left side walkway to double patio doors. No Smoking and No Pets Allowed. No on-site Laundry. No shared access to main house. Each occupant 18+ and older is required submit application and application fee for credit/background checks. Combined income requirement is $4200 monthly/$50,400 annually. Credit requirement at least 600+ score. Application fee is $45 per adult 18 and older regardless of employment status and is non-refundable. Security Deposit is $1,400 due at lease signing along with 1st month rent. Rent includes - AC, Heat, Water, Electric, Cable, and Internet. Some furnishings are also included optional - Bistro Dining Set, Queen Bed with Headboard, Free-standing Bar Set w/ 2 bar stools, 32in TV set, Media Cabinet. Parking on street. Tenant is responsible for any damages and repairs. Tenant must provide proof of renters insurance.