All apartments in Wheaton
Find more places like 1805 ARCOLA AVENUE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Wheaton, MD
/
1805 ARCOLA AVENUE
Last updated April 22 2019 at 10:40 PM

1805 ARCOLA AVENUE

1805 Arcola Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Wheaton
See all
Wheaton-Glenmont
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1805 Arcola Avenue, Wheaton, MD 20902
Wheaton-Glenmont

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
extra storage
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
internet access
Great Location! This beautifully freshly painted, remodeled Basement Apartment (1 bedroom and 1 Full Bath) is located conveniently from 270/495/ICC. Situated between Georgia and Colesville Roads. Steps from Metro Bus Stop and Wheaton Regional Park! Large Family/Living Room, Eat-In Kitchen equipped with Stainless Steel Appliances (Refrigerator, Oven Range, and Microwave) and a Newer Bathroom. Extra storage with Cedar Lined Closet. Close to highways, Metro, parks, shopping, and restaurants. Separate Entrance - Front left side walkway to double patio doors. No Smoking and No Pets Allowed. No on-site Laundry. No shared access to main house. Each occupant 18+ and older is required submit application and application fee for credit/background checks. Combined income requirement is $4200 monthly/$50,400 annually. Credit requirement at least 600+ score. Application fee is $45 per adult 18 and older regardless of employment status and is non-refundable. Security Deposit is $1,400 due at lease signing along with 1st month rent. Rent includes - AC, Heat, Water, Electric, Cable, and Internet. Some furnishings are also included optional - Bistro Dining Set, Queen Bed with Headboard, Free-standing Bar Set w/ 2 bar stools, 32in TV set, Media Cabinet. Parking on street. Tenant is responsible for any damages and repairs. Tenant must provide proof of renters insurance.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1805 ARCOLA AVENUE have any available units?
1805 ARCOLA AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Wheaton, MD.
What amenities does 1805 ARCOLA AVENUE have?
Some of 1805 ARCOLA AVENUE's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1805 ARCOLA AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
1805 ARCOLA AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1805 ARCOLA AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 1805 ARCOLA AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Wheaton.
Does 1805 ARCOLA AVENUE offer parking?
No, 1805 ARCOLA AVENUE does not offer parking.
Does 1805 ARCOLA AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1805 ARCOLA AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1805 ARCOLA AVENUE have a pool?
No, 1805 ARCOLA AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 1805 ARCOLA AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 1805 ARCOLA AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 1805 ARCOLA AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
No, 1805 ARCOLA AVENUE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1805 ARCOLA AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1805 ARCOLA AVENUE has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Earle Manor Apartments
10820 Georgia Ave
Wheaton, MD 20902
Bucknell Apartments
11500 Bucknell Drive
Wheaton, MD 20902
The George
11141 Georgia Ave
Wheaton, MD 20902
Solaire Wheaton
10914 Georgia Ave
Wheaton, MD 20902
MetroPointe
11175 Georgia Ave
Wheaton, MD 20902
The Flats at Wheaton Station
11101 Georgia Ave
Wheaton, MD 20902
AVA Wheaton
2425 Blueridge Ave
Wheaton, MD 20902
The Exchange at Wheaton Station
11215 Georgia Ave
Wheaton, MD 20902

Similar Pages

Wheaton 1 BedroomsWheaton 2 Bedrooms
Wheaton Apartments with ParkingWheaton Dog Friendly Apartments
Wheaton Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VAColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDBethesda, MD
Gaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDEllicott City, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VABowie, MDCollege Park, MD
Falls Church, VAMcLean, VASuitland, MDAnnandale, VASpringfield, VACamp Springs, MDChillum, MDElkridge, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Wheaton Glenmont

Apartments Near Colleges

Howard Community CollegeUniversity of Maryland-University College
University of Maryland-College ParkMarymount University
Northern Virginia Community College