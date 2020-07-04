1601 LADD STREET

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities accessible parking garage

Very lovey spacious home perfect for a large family located in desirable Parkway. Beautiful Sligo Creek Park path adjacent to the home. Large main floor master bedroom and bathroom in the rear addition of the home. Large screened in porch off large kitchen. 2 Bonus rooms throughout the lower level. Separate living quarters, kitchenette and entrance in the spacious lower level. One car garage with cabinet mounts. Extra shed with ample storage. 2 Master BR's 1 includes Bathroom with jacuzzi tub . Must have strong rental history and good credit.