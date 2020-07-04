All apartments in Wheaton
Home
/
Wheaton, MD
/
1601 LADD STREET
Last updated January 30 2020 at 8:09 AM

1601 LADD STREET

1601 Ladd Street · No Longer Available
Location

1601 Ladd Street, Wheaton, MD 20902
Wheaton-Glenmont

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accessible
parking
garage
Very lovey spacious home perfect for a large family located in desirable Parkway. Beautiful Sligo Creek Park path adjacent to the home. Large main floor master bedroom and bathroom in the rear addition of the home. Large screened in porch off large kitchen. 2 Bonus rooms throughout the lower level. Separate living quarters, kitchenette and entrance in the spacious lower level. One car garage with cabinet mounts. Extra shed with ample storage. 2 Master BR's 1 includes Bathroom with jacuzzi tub . Must have strong rental history and good credit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1601 LADD STREET have any available units?
1601 LADD STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Wheaton, MD.
What amenities does 1601 LADD STREET have?
Some of 1601 LADD STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1601 LADD STREET currently offering any rent specials?
1601 LADD STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1601 LADD STREET pet-friendly?
No, 1601 LADD STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Wheaton.
Does 1601 LADD STREET offer parking?
Yes, 1601 LADD STREET offers parking.
Does 1601 LADD STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1601 LADD STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1601 LADD STREET have a pool?
No, 1601 LADD STREET does not have a pool.
Does 1601 LADD STREET have accessible units?
Yes, 1601 LADD STREET has accessible units.
Does 1601 LADD STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1601 LADD STREET has units with dishwashers.
Does 1601 LADD STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 1601 LADD STREET does not have units with air conditioning.

