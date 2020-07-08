12208 EDGEMONT STREET

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry

Full & newly updated single house with many of upgrades that you do not want to miss! Turn-key condition with a warm greeting starting at the foyer then extend to every room with a touch of contemporary interior style in detail. 5 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms, spacious deck, fence in backyard. Remodeled kitchen with SS appliances, island and granite countertop, double-door pantry and beautiful custom cabinet. Natural light fill-in through bay window, built-in bookcase, hardwood flooring throughout 2 levels. Masterbedroom with walk-in closet and an upgraded bathroom with dual-vanity and a seperate shower room. 2 bedrooms and 1 full bathroom at lower level, plus a large area of family room/entertain center, custom wet bar with beverage refrigerator & large TV. Functional laundry room with custom cabinet and sink. Brand new HVAC system. Convenient location, near to metro, public transportation, shopping center, and mall.