Home
/
Wheaton, MD
/
12208 EDGEMONT STREET
Last updated June 4 2020 at 12:18 AM

12208 EDGEMONT STREET

12208 Edgemont Street · No Longer Available
Location

12208 Edgemont Street, Wheaton, MD 20902
Wheaton-Glenmont

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Full & newly updated single house with many of upgrades that you do not want to miss! Turn-key condition with a warm greeting starting at the foyer then extend to every room with a touch of contemporary interior style in detail. 5 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms, spacious deck, fence in backyard. Remodeled kitchen with SS appliances, island and granite countertop, double-door pantry and beautiful custom cabinet. Natural light fill-in through bay window, built-in bookcase, hardwood flooring throughout 2 levels. Masterbedroom with walk-in closet and an upgraded bathroom with dual-vanity and a seperate shower room. 2 bedrooms and 1 full bathroom at lower level, plus a large area of family room/entertain center, custom wet bar with beverage refrigerator & large TV. Functional laundry room with custom cabinet and sink. Brand new HVAC system. Convenient location, near to metro, public transportation, shopping center, and mall.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12208 EDGEMONT STREET have any available units?
12208 EDGEMONT STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Wheaton, MD.
What amenities does 12208 EDGEMONT STREET have?
Some of 12208 EDGEMONT STREET's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12208 EDGEMONT STREET currently offering any rent specials?
12208 EDGEMONT STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12208 EDGEMONT STREET pet-friendly?
No, 12208 EDGEMONT STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Wheaton.
Does 12208 EDGEMONT STREET offer parking?
No, 12208 EDGEMONT STREET does not offer parking.
Does 12208 EDGEMONT STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12208 EDGEMONT STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12208 EDGEMONT STREET have a pool?
No, 12208 EDGEMONT STREET does not have a pool.
Does 12208 EDGEMONT STREET have accessible units?
No, 12208 EDGEMONT STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 12208 EDGEMONT STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 12208 EDGEMONT STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12208 EDGEMONT STREET have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 12208 EDGEMONT STREET has units with air conditioning.

