12009 EAGLEWOOD COURT

Amenities

patio / balcony ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan patio / balcony Property Amenities

Welcome to your new home. From the hard woods, to the kitchen, to the deck to the master bedroom, to the walk out and the location this home will not disappoint! This 3 bedroom 2 full bath and 2 half bath town home can be yours. Enjoy entertaining guests on your choice of deck and or patio, or quietly have a coffee in the morning either on the deck or the master deck off of the bedroom. The basement is fully finished with a walk out as well as a room perfect for an office play area or anything you like. Location - location - location! Close to shops and restaurants as well as about half a mile from Glenmont Metro Station and close to all major high ways.