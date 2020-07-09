All apartments in Wheaton
Last updated November 1 2019 at 9:45 PM

12009 EAGLEWOOD COURT

12009 Eaglewood Court · No Longer Available
Location

12009 Eaglewood Court, Wheaton, MD 20902
Wheaton-Glenmont

Amenities

patio / balcony
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
Welcome to your new home. From the hard woods, to the kitchen, to the deck to the master bedroom, to the walk out and the location this home will not disappoint! This 3 bedroom 2 full bath and 2 half bath town home can be yours. Enjoy entertaining guests on your choice of deck and or patio, or quietly have a coffee in the morning either on the deck or the master deck off of the bedroom. The basement is fully finished with a walk out as well as a room perfect for an office play area or anything you like. Location - location - location! Close to shops and restaurants as well as about half a mile from Glenmont Metro Station and close to all major high ways.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12009 EAGLEWOOD COURT have any available units?
12009 EAGLEWOOD COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Wheaton, MD.
Is 12009 EAGLEWOOD COURT currently offering any rent specials?
12009 EAGLEWOOD COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12009 EAGLEWOOD COURT pet-friendly?
No, 12009 EAGLEWOOD COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Wheaton.
Does 12009 EAGLEWOOD COURT offer parking?
No, 12009 EAGLEWOOD COURT does not offer parking.
Does 12009 EAGLEWOOD COURT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12009 EAGLEWOOD COURT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12009 EAGLEWOOD COURT have a pool?
No, 12009 EAGLEWOOD COURT does not have a pool.
Does 12009 EAGLEWOOD COURT have accessible units?
No, 12009 EAGLEWOOD COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 12009 EAGLEWOOD COURT have units with dishwashers?
No, 12009 EAGLEWOOD COURT does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12009 EAGLEWOOD COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 12009 EAGLEWOOD COURT does not have units with air conditioning.

