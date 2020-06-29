All apartments in Wheaton
Last updated February 5 2020 at 2:31 AM

11703 JUDSON ROAD

11703 Judson Road · No Longer Available
Location

11703 Judson Road, Wheaton, MD 20902
Wheaton-Glenmont

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Wonderful home in fantastic location walking distance to two Metro stops, shopping including Costco and Target, and close to commuter routes. Updated kitchen with stainless appliances, two baths with ceramic tile, hardwood floors in Living Room and main level Bedrooms. Finished carpeted lower level with large Family Room, Bedroom , Full Bath and Laundry/Utility Room. All windows and doors have been updated. There is a lovely deck, partially fenced yard and driveway parking. Application fee is $25 per applicant.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11703 JUDSON ROAD have any available units?
11703 JUDSON ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Wheaton, MD.
What amenities does 11703 JUDSON ROAD have?
Some of 11703 JUDSON ROAD's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11703 JUDSON ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
11703 JUDSON ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11703 JUDSON ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 11703 JUDSON ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Wheaton.
Does 11703 JUDSON ROAD offer parking?
Yes, 11703 JUDSON ROAD offers parking.
Does 11703 JUDSON ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11703 JUDSON ROAD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11703 JUDSON ROAD have a pool?
No, 11703 JUDSON ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 11703 JUDSON ROAD have accessible units?
No, 11703 JUDSON ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 11703 JUDSON ROAD have units with dishwashers?
No, 11703 JUDSON ROAD does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11703 JUDSON ROAD have units with air conditioning?
No, 11703 JUDSON ROAD does not have units with air conditioning.

