11703 JUDSON ROAD

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors parking recently renovated stainless steel carpet

Unit Amenities carpet hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Wonderful home in fantastic location walking distance to two Metro stops, shopping including Costco and Target, and close to commuter routes. Updated kitchen with stainless appliances, two baths with ceramic tile, hardwood floors in Living Room and main level Bedrooms. Finished carpeted lower level with large Family Room, Bedroom , Full Bath and Laundry/Utility Room. All windows and doors have been updated. There is a lovely deck, partially fenced yard and driveway parking. Application fee is $25 per applicant.