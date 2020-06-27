11614 LEESBOROUGH CIR

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Spacious, move-in ready 3 level townhome in the Leesborough community of Silver Spring. New carpet and paint just completed throughout. Finished lower (entry) level, and access to the 2 car garage in the rear. A beautiful open kitchen with new granite countertops, island, and leads to the balcony. The top level comprises the Master Suite which features a walk-in closet and attached full bath with dual vanities, and a spacious shower. Two more bedrooms & a full bath w/laundry completes the top floor. Great commuting location, minutes away from Wheaton Metro, the Mall, Library, Parks, & many Restaurants! No outside maintenance to do! Good credit required. Minimum income requirement is $96,250.00. Pets case by case. Apply online @ longandfoster.com. This could be your new home!!