Last updated August 8 2019 at 7:29 PM

11614 LEESBOROUGH CIR

11614 Leesborough Circle · No Longer Available
Location

11614 Leesborough Circle, Wheaton, MD 20902
Wheaton-Glenmont

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Spacious, move-in ready 3 level townhome in the Leesborough community of Silver Spring. New carpet and paint just completed throughout. Finished lower (entry) level, and access to the 2 car garage in the rear. A beautiful open kitchen with new granite countertops, island, and leads to the balcony. The top level comprises the Master Suite which features a walk-in closet and attached full bath with dual vanities, and a spacious shower. Two more bedrooms & a full bath w/laundry completes the top floor. Great commuting location, minutes away from Wheaton Metro, the Mall, Library, Parks, & many Restaurants! No outside maintenance to do! Good credit required. Minimum income requirement is $96,250.00. Pets case by case. Apply online @ longandfoster.com. This could be your new home!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11614 LEESBOROUGH CIR have any available units?
11614 LEESBOROUGH CIR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Wheaton, MD.
What amenities does 11614 LEESBOROUGH CIR have?
Some of 11614 LEESBOROUGH CIR's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11614 LEESBOROUGH CIR currently offering any rent specials?
11614 LEESBOROUGH CIR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11614 LEESBOROUGH CIR pet-friendly?
Yes, 11614 LEESBOROUGH CIR is pet friendly.
Does 11614 LEESBOROUGH CIR offer parking?
Yes, 11614 LEESBOROUGH CIR offers parking.
Does 11614 LEESBOROUGH CIR have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11614 LEESBOROUGH CIR offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11614 LEESBOROUGH CIR have a pool?
No, 11614 LEESBOROUGH CIR does not have a pool.
Does 11614 LEESBOROUGH CIR have accessible units?
No, 11614 LEESBOROUGH CIR does not have accessible units.
Does 11614 LEESBOROUGH CIR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11614 LEESBOROUGH CIR has units with dishwashers.
Does 11614 LEESBOROUGH CIR have units with air conditioning?
No, 11614 LEESBOROUGH CIR does not have units with air conditioning.
