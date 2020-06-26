11607 ELKIN ST #202

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking playground pool internet access tennis court

https://mls.TruPlace.com/property/75/85863/ Only .5 miles to Wheaton Metro! Superb 2 level, 3 large bedrooms, 2 bath condo, feels like at Townhome with updated kitchen including granite & stainless appliances, fresh paint and wood floors. Lots of natural light. Washer dryer in unit. Rent fee includes ALL utilities except internet, cable and electric. Condo has pool, tennis, kids playground, restaurants & facilities, Westfield Plaza all an easy walk. Bike share on site. Minutes from Downtown Silver Spring. Please find link with virtual tour and Floor Plans with Videos. Please submit all applications online at www.longandfoster.com. Search property address and click apply. Application fee is $55 per adult, Security Deposit is $2,200 and there is a move in fee through the condo association for $200.