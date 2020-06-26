All apartments in Wheaton
11607 ELKIN ST #202
11607 ELKIN ST #202

11607 Elkin Street · No Longer Available
11607 Elkin Street, Wheaton, MD 20902
Wheaton-Glenmont

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
parking
playground
pool
internet access
tennis court
https://mls.TruPlace.com/property/75/85863/ Only .5 miles to Wheaton Metro! Superb 2 level, 3 large bedrooms, 2 bath condo, feels like at Townhome with updated kitchen including granite & stainless appliances, fresh paint and wood floors. Lots of natural light. Washer dryer in unit. Rent fee includes ALL utilities except internet, cable and electric. Condo has pool, tennis, kids playground, restaurants & facilities, Westfield Plaza all an easy walk. Bike share on site. Minutes from Downtown Silver Spring. Please find link with virtual tour and Floor Plans with Videos. Please submit all applications online at www.longandfoster.com. Search property address and click apply. Application fee is $55 per adult, Security Deposit is $2,200 and there is a move in fee through the condo association for $200.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Does 11607 ELKIN ST #202 have any available units?
11607 ELKIN ST #202 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Wheaton, MD.
What amenities does 11607 ELKIN ST #202 have?
Some of 11607 ELKIN ST #202's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11607 ELKIN ST #202 currently offering any rent specials?
11607 ELKIN ST #202 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11607 ELKIN ST #202 pet-friendly?
No, 11607 ELKIN ST #202 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Wheaton.
Does 11607 ELKIN ST #202 offer parking?
Yes, 11607 ELKIN ST #202 offers parking.
Does 11607 ELKIN ST #202 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11607 ELKIN ST #202 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11607 ELKIN ST #202 have a pool?
Yes, 11607 ELKIN ST #202 has a pool.
Does 11607 ELKIN ST #202 have accessible units?
No, 11607 ELKIN ST #202 does not have accessible units.
Does 11607 ELKIN ST #202 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11607 ELKIN ST #202 has units with dishwashers.
Does 11607 ELKIN ST #202 have units with air conditioning?
No, 11607 ELKIN ST #202 does not have units with air conditioning.
