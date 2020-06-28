All apartments in Wheaton
Last updated September 30 2019 at 3:02 AM

11514 BUCKNELL DRIVE

11514 Bucknell Drive · No Longer Available
Location

11514 Bucknell Drive, Wheaton, MD 20902
Wheaton-Glenmont

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
parking
walk in closets
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Stunning and Spacious 2 Level Penthouse Condo with 2 Large Bedrooms, 2 Full bathrooms, a huge, eat in kitchen with tons of storage and cabinets and an extra loft Den/Office Area. Over 1,500 Square feet of open and airy living. Tons of Storage space! Multiple Walk in Closets. Extra Large bedrooms. Washer and Dryer in Unit. Gorgeous Hardwood Floors throughout with dramatic 2 story ceilings and a custom wooden staircase to the second level. Off street parking and tons of free street parking. Community swimming pool. Ceiling fans in each room. One of a kind property just minutes from Wheaton Mall, Wheaton Metro, Wheaton Regional Park, 495 and Downtown Silver Spring.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11514 BUCKNELL DRIVE have any available units?
11514 BUCKNELL DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Wheaton, MD.
What amenities does 11514 BUCKNELL DRIVE have?
Some of 11514 BUCKNELL DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11514 BUCKNELL DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
11514 BUCKNELL DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11514 BUCKNELL DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 11514 BUCKNELL DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Wheaton.
Does 11514 BUCKNELL DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 11514 BUCKNELL DRIVE offers parking.
Does 11514 BUCKNELL DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11514 BUCKNELL DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11514 BUCKNELL DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 11514 BUCKNELL DRIVE has a pool.
Does 11514 BUCKNELL DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 11514 BUCKNELL DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 11514 BUCKNELL DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 11514 BUCKNELL DRIVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11514 BUCKNELL DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 11514 BUCKNELL DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
