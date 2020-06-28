11514 BUCKNELL DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan hardwood floors in unit laundry refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool

Stunning and Spacious 2 Level Penthouse Condo with 2 Large Bedrooms, 2 Full bathrooms, a huge, eat in kitchen with tons of storage and cabinets and an extra loft Den/Office Area. Over 1,500 Square feet of open and airy living. Tons of Storage space! Multiple Walk in Closets. Extra Large bedrooms. Washer and Dryer in Unit. Gorgeous Hardwood Floors throughout with dramatic 2 story ceilings and a custom wooden staircase to the second level. Off street parking and tons of free street parking. Community swimming pool. Ceiling fans in each room. One of a kind property just minutes from Wheaton Mall, Wheaton Metro, Wheaton Regional Park, 495 and Downtown Silver Spring.