Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher parking recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Spacious Cape Cod with tons of light and charm! Two bedrooms on main level with just renovated first floor full bath. Remodeled kitchen open to dining room with stainless steel appliances, granite counters and slate floor. Hardwood floors on main and upper level, wood burning fireplace in living room, lower level has rec room with lots of storage space. Fenced back yard. Great location within minutes to Metro and downtown Wheaton's shops and dining.