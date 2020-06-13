11101 Georgia Ave

Amenities
This rental is for a minimum of 12 months. A credit check is required.
Rent:$2150
State of the Art 24 Hour Fitness Center
Business Center
Cyber Caf
Club Suite
Valet Dry Cleaning
Resort-style Pool w/ Sundeck
Garage Parking
Pet Friendly (Weight/Breed Restrictions Apply)
Storage
Controlled Access
Washer/Dryer
Balcony/Patio*
Private Entrances*
Fireplaces*
Kitchen Islands
Walk-in Closets*
Individually Controlled Central Heat/Air
Microwave Ovens
Pantry
Soaking Tub
9 Foot or Vaulted Ceilings*
Gas Cooking
Linen Closet*
Cable Ready
1, 2 and 3 Bedroom Floor Plans
Loft and Townhome Floor Plans
In select lofts *