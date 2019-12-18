7432 SHADY GLEN TERRACE

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking playground

Tony William and LeaseCollection.com Presents This Gorgeous TownHome Located Minutes Away From Parks, Metro Station, Shopping Centers and Major Highways (Central Ave, i495 etc.). Features Include: - Laminate Floors- Recessed Lighting- Plenty of Natural Lighting- Large Eat In Kitchen- Washer and Dryer- Fenced Backyard- 2 Parking Spaces- Updates Bathrooms- Large Master Bedroom- Community Playground, Event Center and Parks Less Than 3 Min Walk Away- Black Appliances and Much More...Rental Application: http://u37044.propertymanage.biz/rentals/listings