Last updated December 2 2019 at 6:09 AM

7432 SHADY GLEN TERRACE

7432 Shady Glen Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

7432 Shady Glen Terrace, Walker Mill, MD 20743

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
ceiling fan
playground
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
playground
Tony William and LeaseCollection.com Presents This Gorgeous TownHome Located Minutes Away From Parks, Metro Station, Shopping Centers and Major Highways (Central Ave, i495 etc.). Features Include: - Laminate Floors- Recessed Lighting- Plenty of Natural Lighting- Large Eat In Kitchen- Washer and Dryer- Fenced Backyard- 2 Parking Spaces- Updates Bathrooms- Large Master Bedroom- Community Playground, Event Center and Parks Less Than 3 Min Walk Away- Black Appliances and Much More...Rental Application: http://u37044.propertymanage.biz/rentals/listings

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7432 SHADY GLEN TERRACE have any available units?
7432 SHADY GLEN TERRACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Walker Mill, MD.
What amenities does 7432 SHADY GLEN TERRACE have?
Some of 7432 SHADY GLEN TERRACE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7432 SHADY GLEN TERRACE currently offering any rent specials?
7432 SHADY GLEN TERRACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7432 SHADY GLEN TERRACE pet-friendly?
No, 7432 SHADY GLEN TERRACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Walker Mill.
Does 7432 SHADY GLEN TERRACE offer parking?
Yes, 7432 SHADY GLEN TERRACE offers parking.
Does 7432 SHADY GLEN TERRACE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7432 SHADY GLEN TERRACE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7432 SHADY GLEN TERRACE have a pool?
No, 7432 SHADY GLEN TERRACE does not have a pool.
Does 7432 SHADY GLEN TERRACE have accessible units?
No, 7432 SHADY GLEN TERRACE does not have accessible units.
Does 7432 SHADY GLEN TERRACE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7432 SHADY GLEN TERRACE has units with dishwashers.
Does 7432 SHADY GLEN TERRACE have units with air conditioning?
No, 7432 SHADY GLEN TERRACE does not have units with air conditioning.

