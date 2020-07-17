All apartments in Walker Mill
7210 Starboard Drive
Last updated July 14 2020 at 11:56 PM

7210 Starboard Drive

7210 Starboard Drive · (301) 456-0708
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

7210 Starboard Drive, Walker Mill, MD 20747

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$2,297

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 650 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
all utils included
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
internet access
1 bedroom, 1 bathroom available in District Heights, MD. All utilities included. Fully Furnished.

Hello! We have a gorgeous basement apartment available:
• 10 Minute drive to Capitol Heights Metro Station
• 20 minutes to DC attractions and Downtown
• For medical professionals, travel nurses, etc. we are:
• Near George Washington Hospital, MedStar Washington Hospital Center, MedStar Georgetown, Howard Hospital, and other area hospitals in DC, MD and VA
• Close to downtown DC, US Capitol, DC, and Northern VA area attractions, shops and dining.
• The apartment includes Smart TV, streaming services like Netflix, Hulu, etc. on-site Washer and Dryer, Dishwasher, Fully stocked kitchen, fully furnished, all utilities included, and Parking.
• Outside seating area.
• Entire property available for rent too! Contact us for pricing.
• Message for more details!
The space:

This bright, brand new, warm and spacious basement home is just minutes to Washington DC, the National Harbor, MGM Casino, Tangier Shopping Outlet, FedEx Field and Andrews Air Force Base.

NO HOUSE PARTIES and NO DRUG USE ALLOWED at this home

Lovely space in a quiet residential neighborhood 10 minutes from the Capitol Heights Metro Station with easy access to the city and the MD area.

The house is comfortably appointed with:
- 1 bedroom with Queen size bed
- An Additional Sofa in the living room is available for an extra guest
- Outdoor Deck with seating + Patio
- Smart TVs
- Fireplace
- Dining Room
- Office Desk with Printer
- High-speed WiFi
- Easy parking is available for those traveling with a
car.

This home is also close to local area hospitals including:
- Prince George's Hospital
- Howard University Hospital
- MedStar Washington Hospital Center
- George Washington Hospital
- Medstar Georgetown Hospital

The kitchen is fully equipped with coffee maker, tea kettle, dishes, glassware, silverware, pots and pans and all the amenities needed to enjoy a good meal!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

