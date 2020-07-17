7210 Starboard Drive

Amenities

1 bedroom, 1 bathroom available in District Heights, MD. All utilities included. Fully Furnished.



Hello! We have a gorgeous basement apartment available:

• 10 Minute drive to Capitol Heights Metro Station

• 20 minutes to DC attractions and Downtown

• For medical professionals, travel nurses, etc. we are:

• Near George Washington Hospital, MedStar Washington Hospital Center, MedStar Georgetown, Howard Hospital, and other area hospitals in DC, MD and VA

• Close to downtown DC, US Capitol, DC, and Northern VA area attractions, shops and dining.

• The apartment includes Smart TV, streaming services like Netflix, Hulu, etc. on-site Washer and Dryer, Dishwasher, Fully stocked kitchen, fully furnished, all utilities included, and Parking.

• Outside seating area.

• Entire property available for rent too! Contact us for pricing.

• Message for more details!

The space:



This bright, brand new, warm and spacious basement home is just minutes to Washington DC, the National Harbor, MGM Casino, Tangier Shopping Outlet, FedEx Field and Andrews Air Force Base.



NO HOUSE PARTIES and NO DRUG USE ALLOWED at this home



Lovely space in a quiet residential neighborhood 10 minutes from the Capitol Heights Metro Station with easy access to the city and the MD area.



The house is comfortably appointed with:

- 1 bedroom with Queen size bed

- An Additional Sofa in the living room is available for an extra guest

- Outdoor Deck with seating + Patio

- Smart TVs

- Fireplace

- Dining Room

- Office Desk with Printer

- High-speed WiFi

- Easy parking is available for those traveling with a

car.



This home is also close to local area hospitals including:

- Prince George's Hospital

- Howard University Hospital

- MedStar Washington Hospital Center

- George Washington Hospital

- Medstar Georgetown Hospital



The kitchen is fully equipped with coffee maker, tea kettle, dishes, glassware, silverware, pots and pans and all the amenities needed to enjoy a good meal!