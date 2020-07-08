1601 Addison Road South

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse on-site laundry parking

Charming and Beautifully Maintained, Spacious End Unit Town Home. Recently Upgraded with New Carpet, New Appliances. Freshly Painted Throughout. Enjoy Tons of Natural Light Gleaming Though the Expansive Living Room and Dining Room Windows. Great Commuter Location! Convenient to The Beltway and Shopping. Move In Ready And Available Immediately.

Charming and Beautifully Maintained, Spacious End Unit Town Home. Recently Upgraded with New Carpet, New Appliances. Freshly Painted Throughout. Enjoy Tons of Natural Light Gleaming Though the Expansive Living Room and Dining Room Windows. Great Commuter Location! Convenient to The Beltway and Shopping. Move In Ready And Available Immediately.