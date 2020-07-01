705 University Drive, Waldorf, MD 20602 St. Charles
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Beautiful rambler in quiet neighborhood. Enjoy a large fenced in yard with patio for entertainment. New carpet/flooring and paint. Beautiful wood burning fireplace in living room with built in shelving and lots of natural light. Washer and dryer included. New roof being installed. Plenty of parking with carport and driveway.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.
