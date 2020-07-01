705 UNIVERSITY DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities carport parking

Beautiful rambler in quiet neighborhood. Enjoy a large fenced in yard with patio for entertainment. New carpet/flooring and paint. Beautiful wood burning fireplace in living room with built in shelving and lots of natural light. Washer and dryer included. New roof being installed. Plenty of parking with carport and driveway.