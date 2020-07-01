All apartments in Waldorf
Find more places like 705 UNIVERSITY DRIVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Waldorf, MD
/
705 UNIVERSITY DRIVE
Last updated June 6 2020 at 5:23 PM

705 UNIVERSITY DRIVE

705 University Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Waldorf
See all
St. Charles
See all
Apartments under $1,700
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

705 University Drive, Waldorf, MD 20602
St. Charles

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
carport
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
carport
parking
Beautiful rambler in quiet neighborhood. Enjoy a large fenced in yard with patio for entertainment. New carpet/flooring and paint. Beautiful wood burning fireplace in living room with built in shelving and lots of natural light. Washer and dryer included. New roof being installed. Plenty of parking with carport and driveway.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 705 UNIVERSITY DRIVE have any available units?
705 UNIVERSITY DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Waldorf, MD.
What amenities does 705 UNIVERSITY DRIVE have?
Some of 705 UNIVERSITY DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 705 UNIVERSITY DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
705 UNIVERSITY DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 705 UNIVERSITY DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 705 UNIVERSITY DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Waldorf.
Does 705 UNIVERSITY DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 705 UNIVERSITY DRIVE offers parking.
Does 705 UNIVERSITY DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 705 UNIVERSITY DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 705 UNIVERSITY DRIVE have a pool?
No, 705 UNIVERSITY DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 705 UNIVERSITY DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 705 UNIVERSITY DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 705 UNIVERSITY DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 705 UNIVERSITY DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 705 UNIVERSITY DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 705 UNIVERSITY DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Best Cities for Families 2019
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Abberly Square
2350 Eden Woods Dr
Waldorf, MD 20601
The Apartments of St. Charles
10400 Odonnell Pl
Waldorf, MD 20603
Smallwood Gardens
85 Smallwood Village Center Suite 2
Waldorf, MD 20602
Palmer Apartments
85 Smallwood Village Center Suite 2
Waldorf, MD 20602
Westchester at the Pavilions
3560 Malvern St
Waldorf, MD 20603
Wakefield Terrace
2000 Amber Leaf Pl
Waldorf, MD 20602

Similar Pages

Waldorf 1 BedroomsWaldorf 2 Bedrooms
Waldorf Apartments under $1,700Waldorf Apartments with Gym
Waldorf Apartments with Pool

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDBethesda, MDFairfax, VAHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA
Bowie, MDCollege Park, MDFalls Church, VAMcLean, VASuitland, MDChillum, MDAnnandale, VALandover, MD
Camp Springs, MDGreenbelt, MDSpringfield, VALake Ridge, VALorton, VAWoodbridge, VAFort Washington, MDOxon Hill, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

St. Charles

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Maryland-University CollegeUniversity of Maryland-College Park
Marymount UniversityNorthern Virginia Community College
American University