5471 Saint Rita Drive

This 4bdrm, 3.5ba property backs up to a conservation area and is a short walk to a stocked pond. There is recessed lighting and ceiling fans throughout the home, with a washer/dryer on site. The kitchen features stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, with an island. The spacious living room features a fireplace with remote control. A possible 5th bdrm is in the fully furnished basement that has a rear entrance and a kitchenette with a wet bar. The bathrooms are tiled with granite countertops, and the master bath has a jetted tub. There is an intercom system throughout the home and connected to the front door. The exterior of the home offers a deck, a patio, and a fire pit, with plenty of yard space. This property is also close to schools, the mall, and Regency Center Stadium. *Internet is a must have as it ties into the solar pkg requirements.



STATUS: Vacant



AVAILABLE DATE: Now



*Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply. Check the listing at realpmgold.com for details.



SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: To schedule a showing please call (301) 744-8700. Secure Lockbox Code will be provided (verification of identity is required).



UTILITIES INCLUDED: None



PET RULE: No pets allowed



BREED RESTRICTIONS: Check with mgr for exceptions: Snakes over 3lbs, Ferrets, Exotic Animals, Birds, German Shepherd, Doberman, Chow, Rottweiler, Akita, American Staffordshire Terrier, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Great Dane, Wolf Hybrid



SMOKING: No Smoking Allowed in or on the Property



LEASE LENGTH: 12-36 month minimum



SPECIAL LEASE PROVISIONS: If not specified here, will be listed in lease agreement.



HOW TO APPLY: The applications are found on our website, www.realpmgold.com/houses-rent located on the listing page.

APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 24 to 72 business hours

ADDITIONAL FEES NOT INCLUDED IN RENT:

* $50 Application Fee per applicant 18 or older

* Deposit: 100% refundable,

* $250 - $500 pet deposit per pet (if applicable) (100% refundable)



Income Requirements -Minimum Gross Income Requirement (before taxes) is 3 times the rental rate of the property you would like to rent.



Credit Requirements- Credit above 600 is preferred, however as long as there are no evictions on record and proof of rent or mortgage payment history is supplied showing on time rent payments for the previous year the applications with credit in the 500's will be considered. Student loans and medical bills will not be factored against the applicant.



Security Deposits -Applicants with better credit and references will generally be approved at a security deposit of 1 months rent. Applicants with low credit may be approved with higher deposit.



NO LOW INCOME VOUCHERS ACCEPTED



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.