Waldorf, MD
5471 Saint Rita Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5471 Saint Rita Drive

5471 Saint Rita Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5471 Saint Rita Drive, Waldorf, MD 20646

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
stainless steel
ceiling fan
fire pit
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
fire pit
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
This 4bdrm, 3.5ba property backs up to a conservation area and is a short walk to a stocked pond. There is recessed lighting and ceiling fans throughout the home, with a washer/dryer on site. The kitchen features stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, with an island. The spacious living room features a fireplace with remote control. A possible 5th bdrm is in the fully furnished basement that has a rear entrance and a kitchenette with a wet bar. The bathrooms are tiled with granite countertops, and the master bath has a jetted tub. There is an intercom system throughout the home and connected to the front door. The exterior of the home offers a deck, a patio, and a fire pit, with plenty of yard space. This property is also close to schools, the mall, and Regency Center Stadium. *Internet is a must have as it ties into the solar pkg requirements.

STATUS: Vacant

AVAILABLE DATE: Now

*Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply. Check the listing at realpmgold.com for details.

SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: To schedule a showing please call (301) 744-8700. Secure Lockbox Code will be provided (verification of identity is required).

UTILITIES INCLUDED: None

PET RULE: No pets allowed

BREED RESTRICTIONS: Check with mgr for exceptions: Snakes over 3lbs, Ferrets, Exotic Animals, Birds, German Shepherd, Doberman, Chow, Rottweiler, Akita, American Staffordshire Terrier, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Great Dane, Wolf Hybrid

SMOKING: No Smoking Allowed in or on the Property

LEASE LENGTH: 12-36 month minimum

SPECIAL LEASE PROVISIONS: If not specified here, will be listed in lease agreement.

HOW TO APPLY: The applications are found on our website, www.realpmgold.com/houses-rent located on the listing page.
APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 24 to 72 business hours
ADDITIONAL FEES NOT INCLUDED IN RENT:
* $50 Application Fee per applicant 18 or older
* Deposit: 100% refundable,
* $250 - $500 pet deposit per pet (if applicable) (100% refundable)

Income Requirements -Minimum Gross Income Requirement (before taxes) is 3 times the rental rate of the property you would like to rent.

Credit Requirements- Credit above 600 is preferred, however as long as there are no evictions on record and proof of rent or mortgage payment history is supplied showing on time rent payments for the previous year the applications with credit in the 500's will be considered. Student loans and medical bills will not be factored against the applicant.

Security Deposits -Applicants with better credit and references will generally be approved at a security deposit of 1 months rent. Applicants with low credit may be approved with higher deposit.

NO LOW INCOME VOUCHERS ACCEPTED

Rental Terms: Rent: $2,600, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $2,600, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5471 Saint Rita Drive have any available units?
5471 Saint Rita Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Waldorf, MD.
What amenities does 5471 Saint Rita Drive have?
Some of 5471 Saint Rita Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5471 Saint Rita Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5471 Saint Rita Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5471 Saint Rita Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 5471 Saint Rita Drive is pet friendly.
Does 5471 Saint Rita Drive offer parking?
No, 5471 Saint Rita Drive does not offer parking.
Does 5471 Saint Rita Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5471 Saint Rita Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5471 Saint Rita Drive have a pool?
No, 5471 Saint Rita Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5471 Saint Rita Drive have accessible units?
No, 5471 Saint Rita Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5471 Saint Rita Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 5471 Saint Rita Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5471 Saint Rita Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 5471 Saint Rita Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

