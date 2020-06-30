All apartments in Waldorf
Find more places like 4879 OLYMPIA PLACE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Waldorf, MD
/
4879 OLYMPIA PLACE
Last updated February 6 2020 at 8:07 AM

4879 OLYMPIA PLACE

4879 Olympia Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Waldorf
See all
St. Charles
See all
Apartments under $1,700
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

4879 Olympia Place, Waldorf, MD 20602
St. Charles

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Beautiful Brick END UNIT with TWO bay windows. Newly Renovated! Quick Move-In! 3-Level, 3 Bedroom,2 Full/1 Half Bath w/ Garage Town Home in Sheffield! NEW Stainless Steel Appliances. Fresh Light Neutral Gray Paint Throughout. New Hardwood floors on entire 2nd and 3rd levels and stairways. New Ceramic Tile Flooring and toilets in all Baths! Hi-Ceilings throughout! Kitchen w/ Island, & Eat-In Dining Area. NEW Stainless Steel Refrigerator, Cook-Top Stove w/Convection Oven, Built-In Microwave! MBR with Full Bath Ensuite with shower. Lower/Main Level w/Hardwood Foyer, Family Room and French Sliders to Patio. 6-Foot Vinyl Privacy Fence in Rear With Gate. Near New St. Charles H.S., Shopping. Rt 5 & 301; Andrews AFB, Indian Head NAS. Please REMOVE Shoes! $35 application fee per adult over 18. Community Pool, Tennis Courts and Recreation Center. **NO PETS/NO SMOKERS**

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4879 OLYMPIA PLACE have any available units?
4879 OLYMPIA PLACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Waldorf, MD.
What amenities does 4879 OLYMPIA PLACE have?
Some of 4879 OLYMPIA PLACE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4879 OLYMPIA PLACE currently offering any rent specials?
4879 OLYMPIA PLACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4879 OLYMPIA PLACE pet-friendly?
No, 4879 OLYMPIA PLACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Waldorf.
Does 4879 OLYMPIA PLACE offer parking?
Yes, 4879 OLYMPIA PLACE offers parking.
Does 4879 OLYMPIA PLACE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4879 OLYMPIA PLACE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4879 OLYMPIA PLACE have a pool?
Yes, 4879 OLYMPIA PLACE has a pool.
Does 4879 OLYMPIA PLACE have accessible units?
No, 4879 OLYMPIA PLACE does not have accessible units.
Does 4879 OLYMPIA PLACE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4879 OLYMPIA PLACE has units with dishwashers.
Does 4879 OLYMPIA PLACE have units with air conditioning?
No, 4879 OLYMPIA PLACE does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.
Helpful Articles
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Smallwood Gardens
85 Smallwood Village Center Suite 2
Waldorf, MD 20602
Abberly Square
2350 Eden Woods Dr
Waldorf, MD 20601
Wakefield Terrace
2000 Amber Leaf Pl
Waldorf, MD 20602
The Apartments of St. Charles
10400 Odonnell Pl
Waldorf, MD 20603
Westchester at the Pavilions
3560 Malvern St
Waldorf, MD 20603

Similar Pages

Waldorf 1 BedroomsWaldorf 2 Bedrooms
Waldorf Apartments under $1,700Waldorf Apartments with Gym
Waldorf Apartments with Pool

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDBethesda, MDFairfax, VAHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA
Bowie, MDCollege Park, MDFalls Church, VAMcLean, VASuitland, MDChillum, MDAnnandale, VALandover, MD
Camp Springs, MDGreenbelt, MDSpringfield, VALake Ridge, VALorton, VAWoodbridge, VAFort Washington, MDOxon Hill, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

St. Charles

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Maryland-University CollegeUniversity of Maryland-College Park
Marymount UniversityNorthern Virginia Community College
American University