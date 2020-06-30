4879 OLYMPIA PLACE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage tennis court

Beautiful Brick END UNIT with TWO bay windows. Newly Renovated! Quick Move-In! 3-Level, 3 Bedroom,2 Full/1 Half Bath w/ Garage Town Home in Sheffield! NEW Stainless Steel Appliances. Fresh Light Neutral Gray Paint Throughout. New Hardwood floors on entire 2nd and 3rd levels and stairways. New Ceramic Tile Flooring and toilets in all Baths! Hi-Ceilings throughout! Kitchen w/ Island, & Eat-In Dining Area. NEW Stainless Steel Refrigerator, Cook-Top Stove w/Convection Oven, Built-In Microwave! MBR with Full Bath Ensuite with shower. Lower/Main Level w/Hardwood Foyer, Family Room and French Sliders to Patio. 6-Foot Vinyl Privacy Fence in Rear With Gate. Near New St. Charles H.S., Shopping. Rt 5 & 301; Andrews AFB, Indian Head NAS. Please REMOVE Shoes! $35 application fee per adult over 18. Community Pool, Tennis Courts and Recreation Center. **NO PETS/NO SMOKERS**