4612 SCOTTSDALE PL
Last updated August 2 2019 at 8:25 PM

4612 SCOTTSDALE PL

4612 Scottsdale Place · No Longer Available
Location

4612 Scottsdale Place, Waldorf, MD 20602
St. Charles

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Newly Renovated! Quick Move-In! 3-Level, 3 Bedroom,2 Full/2 Half Bath w/ Garage Townhome in Sheffield! Freshly Painted! New Carpet Thruout & New Laminate Wood Flooring Kitchen & Baths! Hi-Ceilings throughout! Kitchen w/ Island, & Dining Area, to Deck. NEW Refrigerator, Stove, Newer Microwave! MBR has 2 Walk-in Closets & Super BA. Lower Level w/Hardwood Foyer, Family Rm w/ Gas Firepl, Sliders to Patio. Community Pool, Tennis Cts. Near New St. Charles H.S. Shopping. Rt 5 & 301; Andrews AFB, Indian Head NAS. Photos prior to past tenancy - new photos w/b added. Please REMOVE Shoes or Use Shoe Covers!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4612 SCOTTSDALE PL have any available units?
4612 SCOTTSDALE PL doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Waldorf, MD.
What amenities does 4612 SCOTTSDALE PL have?
Some of 4612 SCOTTSDALE PL's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4612 SCOTTSDALE PL currently offering any rent specials?
4612 SCOTTSDALE PL is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4612 SCOTTSDALE PL pet-friendly?
No, 4612 SCOTTSDALE PL is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Waldorf.
Does 4612 SCOTTSDALE PL offer parking?
Yes, 4612 SCOTTSDALE PL offers parking.
Does 4612 SCOTTSDALE PL have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4612 SCOTTSDALE PL offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4612 SCOTTSDALE PL have a pool?
Yes, 4612 SCOTTSDALE PL has a pool.
Does 4612 SCOTTSDALE PL have accessible units?
No, 4612 SCOTTSDALE PL does not have accessible units.
Does 4612 SCOTTSDALE PL have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4612 SCOTTSDALE PL has units with dishwashers.
Does 4612 SCOTTSDALE PL have units with air conditioning?
No, 4612 SCOTTSDALE PL does not have units with air conditioning.
