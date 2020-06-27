4612 SCOTTSDALE PL

Amenities

Newly Renovated! Quick Move-In! 3-Level, 3 Bedroom,2 Full/2 Half Bath w/ Garage Townhome in Sheffield! Freshly Painted! New Carpet Thruout & New Laminate Wood Flooring Kitchen & Baths! Hi-Ceilings throughout! Kitchen w/ Island, & Dining Area, to Deck. NEW Refrigerator, Stove, Newer Microwave! MBR has 2 Walk-in Closets & Super BA. Lower Level w/Hardwood Foyer, Family Rm w/ Gas Firepl, Sliders to Patio. Community Pool, Tennis Cts. Near New St. Charles H.S. Shopping. Rt 5 & 301; Andrews AFB, Indian Head NAS. Photos prior to past tenancy - new photos w/b added. Please REMOVE Shoes or Use Shoe Covers!