All apartments in Waldorf
Find more places like 4191 BLUEBIRD DRIVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Waldorf, MD
/
4191 BLUEBIRD DRIVE
Last updated March 24 2020 at 8:24 PM

4191 BLUEBIRD DRIVE

4191 Bluebird Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Waldorf
See all
St. Charles
See all
Apartments under $1,700
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

4191 Bluebird Drive, Waldorf, MD 20603
St. Charles

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
media room
This lovely, renovated townhome has 3 bedrooms and 1.5 bathrooms. Kitchen has all new stainless steel appliances including refrigerator with a icemaker, built-in microwave, stove and dishwasher. The kitchen also has recess lighting, Eat-in kitchen (space for a table), ceramic tile floor, and access to the back patio. Fresh paint throughout the house and recess lighting. The main living space has all new vinyl tile and the upstairs has all new carpet. Upstairs has a Master bedroom with a vaulted ceiling, recess lighting and a walk-in closet. Backyard with patio, nice size yard and it~s fully fenced. Parking spaces are in the back where the spaces are located. This home is near everything from the St. Charles Towne Center, Target, AMC Movie Theater, Food Lion, the new Lidl, and so many shopping centers to choose from. There are a lot of stores in walking distance. (Section 8 Vouchers Welcomed. )

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4191 BLUEBIRD DRIVE have any available units?
4191 BLUEBIRD DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Waldorf, MD.
What amenities does 4191 BLUEBIRD DRIVE have?
Some of 4191 BLUEBIRD DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4191 BLUEBIRD DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
4191 BLUEBIRD DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4191 BLUEBIRD DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 4191 BLUEBIRD DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Waldorf.
Does 4191 BLUEBIRD DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 4191 BLUEBIRD DRIVE offers parking.
Does 4191 BLUEBIRD DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4191 BLUEBIRD DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4191 BLUEBIRD DRIVE have a pool?
No, 4191 BLUEBIRD DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 4191 BLUEBIRD DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 4191 BLUEBIRD DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 4191 BLUEBIRD DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4191 BLUEBIRD DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 4191 BLUEBIRD DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 4191 BLUEBIRD DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Sublet
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Wakefield Terrace
2000 Amber Leaf Pl
Waldorf, MD 20602
The Apartments of St. Charles
10400 Odonnell Pl
Waldorf, MD 20603
Abberly Square
2350 Eden Woods Dr
Waldorf, MD 20601
Palmer Apartments
85 Smallwood Village Center Suite 2
Waldorf, MD 20602
Smallwood Gardens
85 Smallwood Village Center Suite 2
Waldorf, MD 20602
Westchester at the Pavilions
3560 Malvern St
Waldorf, MD 20603

Similar Pages

Waldorf 1 BedroomsWaldorf 2 Bedrooms
Waldorf Apartments under $1,700Waldorf Apartments with Gym
Waldorf Apartments with Pool

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDBethesda, MDFairfax, VAHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA
Bowie, MDCollege Park, MDFalls Church, VAMcLean, VASuitland, MDChillum, MDAnnandale, VALandover, MD
Camp Springs, MDGreenbelt, MDSpringfield, VALake Ridge, VALorton, VAWoodbridge, VAFort Washington, MDOxon Hill, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

St. Charles

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Maryland-University CollegeUniversity of Maryland-College Park
Marymount UniversityNorthern Virginia Community College
American University