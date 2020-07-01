4191 BLUEBIRD DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities accepts section 8 parking media room

This lovely, renovated townhome has 3 bedrooms and 1.5 bathrooms. Kitchen has all new stainless steel appliances including refrigerator with a icemaker, built-in microwave, stove and dishwasher. The kitchen also has recess lighting, Eat-in kitchen (space for a table), ceramic tile floor, and access to the back patio. Fresh paint throughout the house and recess lighting. The main living space has all new vinyl tile and the upstairs has all new carpet. Upstairs has a Master bedroom with a vaulted ceiling, recess lighting and a walk-in closet. Backyard with patio, nice size yard and it~s fully fenced. Parking spaces are in the back where the spaces are located. This home is near everything from the St. Charles Towne Center, Target, AMC Movie Theater, Food Lion, the new Lidl, and so many shopping centers to choose from. There are a lot of stores in walking distance. (Section 8 Vouchers Welcomed. )