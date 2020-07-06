All apartments in Waldorf
Find more places like 4155 Bluebird Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Waldorf, MD
/
4155 Bluebird Drive
Last updated November 22 2019 at 10:52 AM

4155 Bluebird Drive

4155 Bluebird Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Waldorf
See all
St. Charles
See all
Apartments under $1,700
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

4155 Bluebird Drive, Waldorf, MD 20603
St. Charles

Amenities

in unit laundry
playground
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
playground
SPACIOUS END UNIT TOWNHOUSE FOR RENT! - Spacious End Unit Townhouse for RENT! This two story, 3 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath townhouse is waiting for you! Enjoy the spacious living room on the main level which also has a 1/2 bath a room for full sized washer & dryer. Upper level includes 3 bedrooms and two full baths. Enjoy entertaining outback in your fully fenced yard. This lovely home is conveniently located near walking trails, tot lots, countless restaurants, shopping centers and commuter lots. Sorry, no pets allowed. Call 301-870-1717 and ask for the agent on duty to schedule your showing TODAY! Rent with DeHanas and use our moving van for FREE!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5185053)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4155 Bluebird Drive have any available units?
4155 Bluebird Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Waldorf, MD.
Is 4155 Bluebird Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4155 Bluebird Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4155 Bluebird Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4155 Bluebird Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Waldorf.
Does 4155 Bluebird Drive offer parking?
No, 4155 Bluebird Drive does not offer parking.
Does 4155 Bluebird Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4155 Bluebird Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4155 Bluebird Drive have a pool?
No, 4155 Bluebird Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4155 Bluebird Drive have accessible units?
No, 4155 Bluebird Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4155 Bluebird Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 4155 Bluebird Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4155 Bluebird Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 4155 Bluebird Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Best Cities for Pets 2019
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Apartments of St. Charles
10400 Odonnell Pl
Waldorf, MD 20603
Abberly Square
2350 Eden Woods Dr
Waldorf, MD 20601
Smallwood Gardens
85 Smallwood Village Center Suite 2
Waldorf, MD 20602
Westchester at the Pavilions
3560 Malvern St
Waldorf, MD 20603
Wakefield Terrace
2000 Amber Leaf Pl
Waldorf, MD 20602
Palmer Apartments
85 Smallwood Village Center Suite 2
Waldorf, MD 20602

Similar Pages

Waldorf 1 BedroomsWaldorf 2 Bedrooms
Waldorf Apartments under $1,700Waldorf Apartments with Gym
Waldorf Apartments with PoolAnne Arundel County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDBethesda, MDFairfax, VAHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA
Bowie, MDCollege Park, MDFalls Church, VAMcLean, VASuitland, MDChillum, MDAnnandale, VALandover, MD
Camp Springs, MDGreenbelt, MDSpringfield, VALake Ridge, VALorton, VAWoodbridge, VAFort Washington, MDOxon Hill, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

St. Charles

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Maryland-University CollegeUniversity of Maryland-College Park
Marymount UniversityNorthern Virginia Community College
American University