4155 Bluebird Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry playground

Unit Amenities in unit laundry Property Amenities playground

SPACIOUS END UNIT TOWNHOUSE FOR RENT! - Spacious End Unit Townhouse for RENT! This two story, 3 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath townhouse is waiting for you! Enjoy the spacious living room on the main level which also has a 1/2 bath a room for full sized washer & dryer. Upper level includes 3 bedrooms and two full baths. Enjoy entertaining outback in your fully fenced yard. This lovely home is conveniently located near walking trails, tot lots, countless restaurants, shopping centers and commuter lots. Sorry, no pets allowed.



No Pets Allowed



