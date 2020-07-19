All apartments in Waldorf
Find more places like 4116 KILLINGTON COURT.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Waldorf, MD
/
4116 KILLINGTON COURT
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4116 KILLINGTON COURT

4116 Killington Ct · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Waldorf
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

4116 Killington Ct, Waldorf, MD 20695

Amenities

patio / balcony
hot tub
media room
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
hot tub
media room
Priced to Sell! This spacious light filled home has an open floor plan. Kitchen has plenty of space for storage and is perfect for family meals. Formal living and dining are great for family gatherings. Huge master bedroom and secondary bedrooms are generously sized. Finished basement to include theater room, perfect for entertaining. Home also features a fenced in yard with deck and hot tub. Recent improvements to include new roof in 2017 and sump pump. Seller is offering 3% closing help! Truly A Place to Call Home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4116 KILLINGTON COURT have any available units?
4116 KILLINGTON COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Waldorf, MD.
Is 4116 KILLINGTON COURT currently offering any rent specials?
4116 KILLINGTON COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4116 KILLINGTON COURT pet-friendly?
No, 4116 KILLINGTON COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Waldorf.
Does 4116 KILLINGTON COURT offer parking?
No, 4116 KILLINGTON COURT does not offer parking.
Does 4116 KILLINGTON COURT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4116 KILLINGTON COURT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4116 KILLINGTON COURT have a pool?
No, 4116 KILLINGTON COURT does not have a pool.
Does 4116 KILLINGTON COURT have accessible units?
No, 4116 KILLINGTON COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 4116 KILLINGTON COURT have units with dishwashers?
No, 4116 KILLINGTON COURT does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4116 KILLINGTON COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 4116 KILLINGTON COURT does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
How to Find a Sublet
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Wakefield Terrace
2000 Amber Leaf Pl
Waldorf, MD 20602
Palmer Apartments
85 Smallwood Village Center Suite 2
Waldorf, MD 20602
Westchester at the Pavilions
3560 Malvern St
Waldorf, MD 20603
The Apartments of St. Charles
10400 Odonnell Pl
Waldorf, MD 20603
Smallwood Gardens
85 Smallwood Village Center Suite 2
Waldorf, MD 20602
Abberly Square
2350 Eden Woods Dr
Waldorf, MD 20601

Similar Pages

Waldorf 1 BedroomsWaldorf 2 Bedrooms
Waldorf Apartments with BalconiesWaldorf Apartments with Parking
Waldorf Apartments with PoolsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDBethesda, MDFairfax, VAHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA
Bowie, MDCollege Park, MDFalls Church, VAMcLean, VASuitland, MDAnnandale, VASpringfield, VACamp Springs, MD
Chillum, MDLandover, MDLake Ridge, VALangley Park, MDLorton, VAMarumsco, VAGreenbelt, MDWoodbridge, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

St. Charles

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Maryland-University CollegeUniversity of Maryland-College Park
Marymount UniversityNorthern Virginia Community College
American University