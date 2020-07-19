4116 KILLINGTON COURT

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities hot tub media room

Priced to Sell! This spacious light filled home has an open floor plan. Kitchen has plenty of space for storage and is perfect for family meals. Formal living and dining are great for family gatherings. Huge master bedroom and secondary bedrooms are generously sized. Finished basement to include theater room, perfect for entertaining. Home also features a fenced in yard with deck and hot tub. Recent improvements to include new roof in 2017 and sump pump. Seller is offering 3% closing help! Truly A Place to Call Home!