3808 Brewster Circle
Last updated May 7 2020 at 7:12 PM

3808 Brewster Circle

3808 Brewster Circle · No Longer Available
Location

3808 Brewster Circle, Waldorf, MD 20601

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Perfect for a large family, this spacious homes boast 5 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, a large den, woodstove, upgraded granite/cabinets in kitchen with hardwood flooring, an incredible back yard perfect for playing, barbequing, work on your boat and cars, and the large 2-car detached garage is located in the backyard for privacy/security.

STATUS: VACANT

AVAILABLE DATE: 02/21/2020

*Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply. Check the listing at www.realpmgold.com for details.

SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: To schedule a showing please call (301) 744-8700. Secure Lockbox Code will be provided (verification of identity is required).

UTILITIES INCLUDED: None

PET RULE: Pets allowed, cat and dogs, large and small.

SMOKING: No Smoking Allowed in or on the Property

LEASE LENGTH: 12-36 month minimum

SPECIAL LEASE PROVISIONS: If not specified here, will be listed in lease agreement.

HOW TO APPLY: The applications are found on our website, www.realpmgold.com/houses-rent located on the listing page.
APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 24 to 72 business hours
ADDITIONAL FEES NOT INCLUDED IN RENT:
* $40 Application Fee per applicant 18 or older
* Deposit: 100% refundable,
* $250- $500 pet deposit per pet (if applicable) (100% refundable)

Income Requirements -Minimum Gross Income Requirement (before taxes) is 3 times the rental rate of the property you would like to rent.
Credit Requirements- Credit above 600 is preferred, however as long as there are no evictions on record and proof of rent or mortgage payment history is supplied showing on time rent payments for the previous year the applications with credit in the 500's will be considered. Student loans and medical bills will not be factored against the applicant.

Security Deposits -Applicants with better credit and references will generally be approved at a security deposit of 1 months rent. Applicants with low credit may be approved with higher deposit.

Rental Terms: Rent: $2450, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $2450, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3808 Brewster Circle have any available units?
3808 Brewster Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Waldorf, MD.
What amenities does 3808 Brewster Circle have?
Some of 3808 Brewster Circle's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3808 Brewster Circle currently offering any rent specials?
3808 Brewster Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3808 Brewster Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 3808 Brewster Circle is pet friendly.
Does 3808 Brewster Circle offer parking?
Yes, 3808 Brewster Circle offers parking.
Does 3808 Brewster Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3808 Brewster Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3808 Brewster Circle have a pool?
No, 3808 Brewster Circle does not have a pool.
Does 3808 Brewster Circle have accessible units?
No, 3808 Brewster Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 3808 Brewster Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 3808 Brewster Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3808 Brewster Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 3808 Brewster Circle does not have units with air conditioning.

