Amenities

hardwood floors recently renovated furnished carpet

Unit Amenities carpet furnished hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities

This beautiful fully furnished four bedroom 2 bath town-home has all of the bells and whistles for your pickiest clients! Newly renovated and freshly painted throughout with hardwood flooring on the lower level and brand new carpeting on the upper level. Fully furnished with new bedroom sets in each of the rooms. Come and see for yourself!