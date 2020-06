Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities

Large 2 lvl T/H near the heart of Waldorf. This home has newer windows, floors, fresh paint, upgraded appliances, and fenced private backyard. Large master bedroom with w/i closet, direct access to bathroom and deck. Bonus storage rm in rear of home. Available for immediate occupancy. The property is nestled near the end of the roll with no vehicular or pedestrian traffic.