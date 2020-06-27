3242 GREEN COVE PLACE

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garage stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Stunning Brick End Unit Townhome with 2 car garage, 3 bedrooms, 3.5 baths has it all!! Features Include A Bump Out On All 3 levels, 42'Cabinets, Granite Counter-tops, Kitchen Back Splash, Double Oven, Hardwoods Floors, Stainless Steel Appliances, 4 Ceiling Fans, 2 Fireplaces, Compsite Deck, Fenced Back Yard, Extended Morning/Sun Room & Master Bedroom w/Private Sitting Room & Luxury Bath & 2 Walk-In Closets, Finished Basement w/Full Bath & Fireplace. Conveniently Located Near Shopping, Restaurants & Park & Ride.....Welcome Home!!!