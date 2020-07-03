All apartments in Waldorf
Last updated January 17 2020 at 11:37 PM

2607 Meadowsweet Drive

2607 Meadowsweet Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2607 Meadowsweet Drive, Waldorf, MD 20601

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
walk in closets
fireplace
some paid utils
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
PET FRIENDLY 5 BEDROOM, 3 1/2 BATH HOME LOCATED ON 1/3 ACRE. FEATURES FAMILY ROOM W/ FIREPLACE, SEPARATE LIVING & DINING ROOMS, COUNTRY KITCHEN, MASTER BEDROOM W/ CATHEDRAL CEILINGS, WALK-IN-CLOSETS, MASTER BATH W/ SOAKING TUB & SEPARATE SHOWER, FULLY FINISHED WALKOUT BASEMENT W/ BEDROOM, FULL BATH, KITCHEN, & FAMILY ROOM, FENCED IN REAR YARD W/ DECK. NO HOUSING VOUCHERS ACCEPTED.

STATUS: Vacant

AVAILABLE DATE: Now

*Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply. Check the listing at realpmgold.com for details.
SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: To schedule a showing please call (301) 744-8700. Secure Lockbox Code will be provided (verification of identity is required).

UTILITIES INCLUDED: None

HOA FEE: Included with Rent

PET RULE: Allowed with Deposit

SMOKING: No Smoking Allowed in or on the Property

LEASE LENGTH: 12-36 month minimum

SPECIAL LEASE PROVISIONS: If not specified here, will be listed in lease agreement.

HOW TO APPLY: The applications are found on our website, www.realpmgold.com/houses-rent located on the listing page.
APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 24 to 72 business hours
ADDITIONAL FEES NOT INCLUDED IN RENT:
* $50 Application Fee per applicant 18 or older
* Deposit: 100% refundable,
* $250 - $500 pet deposit per pet (if applicable) (100% refundable)
Income Requirements -Minimum Gross Income Requirement (before taxes) is 3 times the rental rate of the property you would like to rent.
Credit Requirements- Credit above 600 is preferred, however as long as there are no evictions on record and proof of rent or mortgage payment history is supplied showing on time rent payments for the previous year the applications with credit in the 500's will be considered. Student loans and medical bills will not be factored against the applicant.
Security Deposits -Applicants with better credit and references will generally be approved at a security deposit of 1 months rent. Applicants with low credit may be approved with higher deposit.

Rental Terms: Rent: $2,650, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $2,650, Available 12/1/19

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

