2589 MERGANSER COURT
2589 Merganser Court
No Longer Available
Location
2589 Merganser Court, Waldorf, MD 20601
Amenities
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Clean and ready to go. Four bedroom colonial with finished basement and two car garage. Freshly painted, new flooring and appliances. Great location on a quiet cul-de-sac. Pets case by case
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2589 MERGANSER COURT have any available units?
2589 MERGANSER COURT doesn't have any available units at this time.
Waldorf, MD
.
Is 2589 MERGANSER COURT currently offering any rent specials?
2589 MERGANSER COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2589 MERGANSER COURT pet-friendly?
Yes, 2589 MERGANSER COURT is pet friendly.
Does 2589 MERGANSER COURT offer parking?
Yes, 2589 MERGANSER COURT offers parking.
Does 2589 MERGANSER COURT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2589 MERGANSER COURT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2589 MERGANSER COURT have a pool?
No, 2589 MERGANSER COURT does not have a pool.
Does 2589 MERGANSER COURT have accessible units?
No, 2589 MERGANSER COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 2589 MERGANSER COURT have units with dishwashers?
No, 2589 MERGANSER COURT does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2589 MERGANSER COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 2589 MERGANSER COURT does not have units with air conditioning.
