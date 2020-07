Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry oven refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse

3 level Colonial Townhouse! Upgraded 4 bed 3.5 bathroom! Owners Suite with Walk-in Closet and Full Bath, Large Family Room, Separate Dining Room and Spacious Kitchen with Stainless Steel Appliances, Lower Level with Recreation Room, Large Bedroom and Laundry Closet. Close to shops, major routes and more. Minimum annual household income of $66K and a minimum credit score of 600 required. Tenant is responsible for all utilities.