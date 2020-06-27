All apartments in Waldorf
Last updated August 2 2019

2389 Hazelwood Court

2389 Hazelwood Court · No Longer Available
Location

2389 Hazelwood Court, Waldorf, MD 20601

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
parking
walk in closets
fireplace
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
in unit laundry
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
A pet friendly 2 story end unit townhouse with 3 bedrooms and 2.5 baths, with a fenced in back yard with attached storage closet. Main level living room has a bay window. There is Newer carpets, newer paint throughout, with washer and dryer provided. Master bedroom has a walk in closet. Kitchen has tiled floors and space for a table set. Wood burning fireplace in the living room not for use. 2 assigned parking spaces. No housing vouchers accepted.

STATUS: Vacant

AVAILABLE DATE: Now

*Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply. Check the listing at realpmgold.com for details.

SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: To schedule a showing please call (301) 744-8700. Secure Lockbox Code will be provided (verification of identity is required).

UTILITIES INCLUDED: None

PET RULE: On a case by case basis, with deposit.

BREED RESTRICTIONS: Check with mgr for exceptions: Snakes over 3lbs, Ferrets, Exotic Animals, Birds, German Shepherd, Doberman, Chow, Rottweiler, Akita, American Staffordshire Terrier, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Great Dane, Wolf Hybrid

SMOKING: No Smoking Allowed in or on the Property

LEASE LENGTH: 12-36 month minimum

SPECIAL LEASE PROVISIONS: If not specified here, will be listed in lease agreement.

HOW TO APPLY: The applications are found on our website, www.realpmgold.com/houses-rent located on the listing page.
APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 24 to 72 business hours
ADDITIONAL FEES NOT INCLUDED IN RENT:
* $40 Application Fee per applicant 18 or older
* Deposit: 100% refundable,
* $250 - $500 pet deposit per pet (if applicable) (100% refundable)

Income Requirements -Minimum Gross Income Requirement (before taxes) is 3 times the rental rate of the property you would like to rent.

Credit Requirements- Credit above 600 is preferred, however as long as there are no evictions on record and proof of rent or mortgage payment history is supplied showing on time rent payments for the previous year the applications with credit in the 500's will be considered. Student loans and medical bills will not be factored against the applicant.

Security Deposits -Applicants with better credit and references will generally be approved at a security deposit of 1 months rent. Applicants with low credit may be approved with higher deposit.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,750, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $1,750, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2389 Hazelwood Court have any available units?
2389 Hazelwood Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Waldorf, MD.
What amenities does 2389 Hazelwood Court have?
Some of 2389 Hazelwood Court's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2389 Hazelwood Court currently offering any rent specials?
2389 Hazelwood Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2389 Hazelwood Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 2389 Hazelwood Court is pet friendly.
Does 2389 Hazelwood Court offer parking?
Yes, 2389 Hazelwood Court offers parking.
Does 2389 Hazelwood Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2389 Hazelwood Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2389 Hazelwood Court have a pool?
No, 2389 Hazelwood Court does not have a pool.
Does 2389 Hazelwood Court have accessible units?
No, 2389 Hazelwood Court does not have accessible units.
Does 2389 Hazelwood Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 2389 Hazelwood Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2389 Hazelwood Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 2389 Hazelwood Court does not have units with air conditioning.
