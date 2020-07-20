235 Westdale Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse

Spacious 4 bedroom Townhouse - Property Id: 101083



Large 4 bedroom, 1.5 bath spacious home. Formal Dining Room w/ french doors leading to a large deck overlooking a creek in a park like setting. Large master bedroom w/ 2 large closets (1 walk in closet). Hardwood Floors on Main Level. Living Room features a Bay window a wood burning fireplace. Lower level: recreation room and 4th bedroom.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/101083

No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4814228)