Last updated May 9 2019 at 9:54 AM

235 Westdale Drive

235 Westdale Drive · No Longer Available
Location

235 Westdale Drive, Waldorf, MD 20601

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
Spacious 4 bedroom Townhouse - Property Id: 101083

Large 4 bedroom, 1.5 bath spacious home. Formal Dining Room w/ french doors leading to a large deck overlooking a creek in a park like setting. Large master bedroom w/ 2 large closets (1 walk in closet). Hardwood Floors on Main Level. Living Room features a Bay window a wood burning fireplace. Lower level: recreation room and 4th bedroom.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/101083
Property Id 101083

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4814228)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 235 Westdale Drive have any available units?
235 Westdale Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Waldorf, MD.
What amenities does 235 Westdale Drive have?
Some of 235 Westdale Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 235 Westdale Drive currently offering any rent specials?
235 Westdale Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 235 Westdale Drive pet-friendly?
No, 235 Westdale Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Waldorf.
Does 235 Westdale Drive offer parking?
No, 235 Westdale Drive does not offer parking.
Does 235 Westdale Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 235 Westdale Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 235 Westdale Drive have a pool?
No, 235 Westdale Drive does not have a pool.
Does 235 Westdale Drive have accessible units?
No, 235 Westdale Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 235 Westdale Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 235 Westdale Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 235 Westdale Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 235 Westdale Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
