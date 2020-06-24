1330 GREENMONT DRIVE

Amenities

SHUT DOWN SPECIAL! Rent this property before the government shutdown ends and the rent will be discounted $100 a month for the first 12 months! Large 4/5 BR house on a cul de sac. Soaring vaulted ceiling in the family room, table space in the kitchen, large LR/DR combination, laundry/mud room on the main level, and full basement with possible 5th bedroom and rec room. Deck, shed & lots of parking spaces in the driveway, plus a 2 car garage with opener. Large yard for games & outdoor entertaining & zoned for North Point HS too! Will accept vouchers. Pets case by case with deposit. Call for your showing today!