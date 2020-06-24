All apartments in Waldorf
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1330 GREENMONT DRIVE

1330 Greenmont Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1330 Greenmont Drive, Waldorf, MD 20601

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
SHUT DOWN SPECIAL! Rent this property before the government shutdown ends and the rent will be discounted $100 a month for the first 12 months! Large 4/5 BR house on a cul de sac. Soaring vaulted ceiling in the family room, table space in the kitchen, large LR/DR combination, laundry/mud room on the main level, and full basement with possible 5th bedroom and rec room. Deck, shed & lots of parking spaces in the driveway, plus a 2 car garage with opener. Large yard for games & outdoor entertaining & zoned for North Point HS too! Will accept vouchers. Pets case by case with deposit. Call for your showing today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 8 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1330 GREENMONT DRIVE have any available units?
1330 GREENMONT DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Waldorf, MD.
What amenities does 1330 GREENMONT DRIVE have?
Some of 1330 GREENMONT DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1330 GREENMONT DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
1330 GREENMONT DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1330 GREENMONT DRIVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 1330 GREENMONT DRIVE is pet friendly.
Does 1330 GREENMONT DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 1330 GREENMONT DRIVE offers parking.
Does 1330 GREENMONT DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1330 GREENMONT DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1330 GREENMONT DRIVE have a pool?
No, 1330 GREENMONT DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 1330 GREENMONT DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 1330 GREENMONT DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 1330 GREENMONT DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1330 GREENMONT DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 1330 GREENMONT DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1330 GREENMONT DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
