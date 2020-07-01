Rent Calculator
Last updated November 26 2019 at 6:52 PM
12300 SWEETBRIAR PLACE
12300 Sweetbriar Place
Location
12300 Sweetbriar Place, Waldorf, MD 20602
St. Charles
Amenities
granite counters
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Like NEW! Huge 4 bedroom/3 Full bath townhome with fresh new paint, new granite kitchen counter-tops and sink. Brand new kitchen flooring. Professionally managed and more...make this your next home.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 12300 SWEETBRIAR PLACE have any available units?
12300 SWEETBRIAR PLACE doesn't have any available units at this time.
Waldorf, MD
.
Is 12300 SWEETBRIAR PLACE currently offering any rent specials?
12300 SWEETBRIAR PLACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12300 SWEETBRIAR PLACE pet-friendly?
No, 12300 SWEETBRIAR PLACE is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Waldorf
.
Does 12300 SWEETBRIAR PLACE offer parking?
No, 12300 SWEETBRIAR PLACE does not offer parking.
Does 12300 SWEETBRIAR PLACE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12300 SWEETBRIAR PLACE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12300 SWEETBRIAR PLACE have a pool?
No, 12300 SWEETBRIAR PLACE does not have a pool.
Does 12300 SWEETBRIAR PLACE have accessible units?
No, 12300 SWEETBRIAR PLACE does not have accessible units.
Does 12300 SWEETBRIAR PLACE have units with dishwashers?
No, 12300 SWEETBRIAR PLACE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12300 SWEETBRIAR PLACE have units with air conditioning?
No, 12300 SWEETBRIAR PLACE does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, assigned.
